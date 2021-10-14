CoD Vanguard Zombies trailer leaked: First look at new Zombies experience

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies reveal trailer has leaked early as a YouTube ad, giving players their first look at the upcoming mode.

While some Call of Duty players enjoy tearing down their opponents in the standard multiplayer, others prefer to slay undead enemies in the Zombies mode, and Vanguard is looking to deliver on both fronts.

With the Vanguard Zombies reveal trailer set to drop on October 14 at 4 PM BST, fans have been waiting on the edge of their seat for any news on the mode.

However, to the surprise of players, the trailer has started to appear early, popping up as YouTube ads, leaking some of the new Zombies features we can expect to see in the upcoming WWII-based title.

Advertisement

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies trailer leaked in ad

The wait is finally over for Zombies fans as the Vanguard trailer has been leaked early on YouTube ads. Although the action-packed preview doesn’t give us all the details on Vanguard’s Zombies, it does give us a great indication of what to expect.

Read More: CoD Zombies fans hyped as Vanguard teaser shows demons

Looking through the trailer, it appears players will be fighting on multiplayer maps at release, instead of a dedicated new location. There are also rumors that the title will only launch with a survival mode, meaning a round-based map will arrive after launch.

Breaking: The Vanguard Zombies Trailer has gone live early as a YouTube ad, appearing for people on multiple different YouTube channels pic.twitter.com/Awrnuz3GnN — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 14, 2021

When it comes to piecing together the story, fans have already started theorizing on the possible direction Vanguard will be taking.

Advertisement

With the trailer showcasing a demon or god-like figure pulling the strings, it’s led a lot of fans to draw a link to the intel that was discovered in Cold War.

A lot of Zombie players believe that the narrative could be centered around these powerful figures using the human characters as pawns while they war against each other.

So my take on this is that the old gods that we mentioned in the intel of Cold War zombies are warring with each other and using the human characters as their pawns — WPWA Lycoon (@Lycoon_3214) October 14, 2021

Although it’s hard to pinpoint any specific details at this time, it’s likely we’ll get all the answers at the official reveal.

Let’s hope Activision knocks it out of the park and Vanguard delivers the Zombies experience fans are anticipating.