CoD Zombies fans hyped as Vanguard teaser shows demons & official reveal date

Call of Duty fans are pumped after a Vanguard teaser showed off demons, undead Nazis, and a reveal date for the game’s next Zombie experience.

With Vanguard set to release on November 5 fans are looking forward to finally get clarification on what the Zombies mode will look like.

It was previously announced that Treyarch would be in charge of Zombies. While Sledgehammer Games will focus on the main title, Treyarch will handle Zombies after finding tons of success in past CoD titles.

The Call of Duty Twitter account published Vanguard artwork for Zombies and it sent fans into a frenzy for all the new details revealed.

Zombies + Dark Aether + Demons!? 🤘#Vanguard is bringing one of your favorite modes with a sinister twist. 📆 Oct 14th

🕘 8AM PT See you there. pic.twitter.com/spn9SWwvvo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 12, 2021

CoD Zombies teased Vanguard artwork and reveal date

The Zombies community has been waiting patiently for quite some time now as rumors suggested that the mode would not be available until Season 1 of Vanguard.

We will know a lot more details soon as the CoD Twitter post tells fans to be ready on Thursday, October 14, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST.

Not only will information be revealed but the artwork looks amazing. Popular Zombies content creator NoahJ456 joined the CoD community’s hype for the next iteration of the mode.

DUDE THIS ACTUALLY LOOKS INSANE. Thoughts??? https://t.co/0ssbCn9CHn — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) October 12, 2021

CoD Vanguard Zombies teaser

In a Reddit post, people were wondering if the person in front was a younger version of Dr. Edward Richtofen, one of the main characters from the Aether Story.

While the man has similar characteristics it is hard to tell if that is him but all signs point toward this being a playable character.

“Looks bad a**. Needless to say I’m Stoked,” one person wrote.

Fans are super excited and ready to see what Treyarch has in store for the next installment of Zombies in Vanguard.