CoD players worried MW2’s story will end in Warzone 2 instead of a sequel

Call of Duty players are concerned that Modern Warfare 2’s sequel tease could be resolved in Warzone 2, as opposed to a fully-fledged game.

Modern Warfare 2 expands the reboot saga onto new ground, as the barnstorming campaign proves to be a buggy yet thrilling entry.

Over the course of its fiery gunfights, familiar faces are brought back into the fold – laying the foundations for an exciting sequel.

While Infinity Ward are certainly teasing the likes of Modern Warfare 3, many CoD players are worried that the storyline will be completed in Warzone 2, instead of a full campaign.

Spoilers ahead for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign…

Modern Warfare 2 players urge Infinity Ward to keep storyline away from Warzone 2

With 17 captivating missions to complete, the game’s conclusion has players urging the devs to continue it outside of Warzone 2.

Redditor AnonDooDoo banded with players on the game’s subreddit, simply asking “Dear IW [Infinity Ward], please don’t” alongside a meme capturing their worries.

Others are in agreement with the Redditor’s notion, too. One player, Alexindr added that they’re “worried they will use Makarov like they did Victor Zakhaev getting tossed into a missile silo at the end of season 6 in Warzone.”

Some are even willing to pay for a proper conclusion, as another player responded: “I hope to god they just have a huge paid content update next year instead of another cod title. And include the second half of the story in it.

It is possible that the game’s Spec-Ops mode could downplay their concerns. Redditor SwimLessons suggested “Spec-Ops maybe? Seems a better format for a narrative. I wouldn’t mind that as long as you can run the missions solo.”

Teases of post-launch DLC have been noted by reputable leakers, but the devs have yet to confirm anything officially.

Modern Warfare 2 owners have had the honor of diving into the game already, as campaign early access went live on October 20, 2022.