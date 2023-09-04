Warzone leaks reveal TikTok NPC bundle on the way and no one knows how to feel

A recent Warzone leak has seemingly revealed a new TikTok NPC bundle on the way to the battle royale, and players are unsure how to feel about it.

Call of Duty is constantly receiving new cosmetics with each passing season, whether that be in the form of new licensed operators, or the robust battle pass system.

With the game being consistently updated by Activision, there’s no lack of content for players to get their hands on.

However, one potential upcoming bundle has left the community a little unsettled. But it seems a new leaked bundle has been making waves on the internet, one that hinges on the recent NPC trend on TikTok.

CoD Warzone leaks new Battle Buddy: NPC Pack on the way

The newest cosmetic bundle seemingly set to be added in to Call of Duty: Warzone comes straight from the trending page of TikTok Live.

If you’re unfamiliar, TikTok has been overtaken by NPCs, all live-streaming and reacting to the various stickers viewers can send. Turns out that these stickers have a real-world money attachment with them, making popular streamers thousands of dollars by simply repeating phrases like “Yes yes yes” and “So good”.

Now Call of Duty could very well be hopping onto the craze with the new “Battle Buddy: NPC Pack” bundle. Complete with quotes like “Yeah! Nom! Nom! Nom! Nom! Nom! Nom! Nom!”, “You got shot! Ouchie! Ouchie!” and “Mmm. Ammo. Thank you!” You can be sure CoD players have no clue how to feel about it.

Some players have simply expressed their worriedness about the bundle, sharing an image stating “This is not good.”

Other users were disappointed with the theme of this Battle Buddy pack, claiming that this one felt far more “cringe” than usual.

“Some of the ‘Battle Buddy’ versions are cool but this one is just cringe,” one player stated.

However, a few players were incredibly enthusiastic about the bundle, mimicking popular TikTok live NPC streamer Pinkydoll.

“Ice cream so good GANG GANG GANG GANG,” they exclaimed.

It’s worth noting that these are just leaks, so it’s not yet confirmed to be heading to the live game but it hasn’t stopped players from feeling some type of way.

