MW3 Season 1’s huge content drop makes MW2 look embarrassing

The release of Sledgehammer Games’ content roadmap for Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 has left many players feeling like Modern Warfare 2 was a complete ‘snoozefest.’

Call of Duty fans have sung Sledgehammer’s praises for communicating with the community since MW3 was released in November. But the reveal of content coming in the game’s first season may have been the final dagger to MW2.

MW2 Season 1 introduced two new maps and a few modes to multiplayer, a new Warzone map, and other minor additions. However, with MW3, the team seemingly went all out by introducing ranked play, new maps, modes, content, and a revamp of Warzone.

The stark differences between the two releases have not gone unnoticed by the community.

MW3’s Season 1 content has put MW2’s iteration to shame

A Reddit post with the title ‘To all you “$70 DLC” out there – this is what we got for Season 1 last year’ surfaced on the official MW3 subreddit, which sparked conversation among players who had been divided on the two titles.

“Whenever I have insomnia, I usually think back on the first season of MW2 to help me sleep because it was such a f snoozefest,” said one user.

Others commented that the second season was just as bad, with an apparent lack of content ready to be pushed out by Infinity Ward. The lackluster season allegedly drove one player to switch games entirely.

“It was so bad it made me get back into Dead By Daylight,” said another user. “A game I play to purposefully make myself angry.”

Season 1 of MW3 launches on December 6 and will feature a free update for everyone who owns the game. Additionally, players can purchase the battle pass to unlock new operators, weapons, and more.