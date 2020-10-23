 CoD Mobile October 22 update adds Halloween Events, new modes, more - Dexerto
CoD Mobile October 22 update adds Halloween Events, new modes, more

Published: 23/Oct/2020 3:33

by Brad Norton
Activision

The latest Call of Duty Mobile update has arrived as the developers have introduced a heap of new content along with plenty of Halloween-themed surprises.

Call of Duty has well and truly been overrun with Halloween-festivities over the past few days. First Modern Warfare and Warzone were both hit with freaky updates. Now it’s time for CoD Mobile to join them.

The October 22 update brings with it a complete rundown on upcoming events, as well as new weapons, maps, and a huge balance pass. It’s a meaty update so there’s plenty to sink your teeth into.

From when you can expect certain Halloween-challenges to what new modes have been deployed, here’s everything to know about the latest CoD Mobile update.

Halloween-themed events in CoD Mobile

Right out of the gate, the CoD Mobile devs clued us in on every event taking place over the next few days. The Survival Kit Seasonal Challenge is already underway, though six unique events will be joining the mix from now until November 1.

Some events will provide you with new weapons such as the first of its kind NA-45 explosive sniper. Meanwhile, other events will allow you to play on specific Halloween-themed maps. 

Every day you come back to CoD Mobile will bring you something new, so here’s what to look out for over the next week.

CoD Mobile weekly updates

  • 10/21 – Survival Kit Seasonal Challenge
  • 10/23 – Elite Marksmen Seasonal Challenge
  • 10/23 – 11/01 ~ Pumpkin Confirmed Event & Playlist (MP)
  • 10/23 – 11/01 ~ Halloween Standoff Playlist (MP)
  • 10/23 – 10/29 ~ King’s Quarters Event (MP)
  • 10/23 – 10/29 ~ King 24/7 Playlist (MP)
  • 10/26 – 11/01 ~ Attack of the Undead Playlist (MP)

Halloween twists on classic multiplayer modes in CoD Mobile

Similar to how Modern Warfare has changed up various modes to fit the Halloween festivities, CoD Mobile’s playlists are adapting too. First up is a unique spin on Kill Confirmed. Rather than picking up Dog Tags, players will be dropping Pumpkins all over the map instead.

Adding to the chaos, this playlist will now put 20 players into a lobby in 10v10 action. Not only that but unique rewards will also be on offer. Just for playing this limited-time mode four unique items can be unlocked. There are two weapon skins styled as a Jack O’ Lantern, a Rare sticker, along with a Pumpkin weapon charm.

Kill Confirmed CoD Mobile gameplay
Activision
Kill Confirmed is now Pumpkin Confirmed.

Also making a return this time around is the spooky version of Standoff. The iconic multiplayer map has been given a terrifying makeover and it’ll pop up across almost every competitive playlist throughout the Halloween update.

Last but not least, Attack of the Undead is back for a limited time. You’ll be able to play this survival-based mode in its own exclusive playlist over the next few days. Be the last player left standing against Undead enemies to claim the victory.

New map and weapon in CoD Mobile

Packed into the latest update is a batch of new content outside of the Halloween goodies. You’ll be able to jump into a new yet familiar map while getting your hands on a one-of-a-kind sniper to boot.

Modern Warfare’s popular ‘King’ map has made its way to the mobile experience. The small gunfight map has been translated over for 2v2 and 1v1 action.

There’s a unique 24/7 playlist and even original rewards just for checking out the new stomping grounds as well.

Call of Duty Mobile King's map
Activision
The King’s Quarters event comes with a handful of unique rewards.

After plenty of teasers, the NA-45 explosive sniper rifle is finally arriving in CoD Mobile. “Every other shot you fire triggers explosive damage that can hit multiple players,” the devs confirmed.

In order to keep things balanced, however, each individual shot deals less damage than other snipers. Headshots will still be a one-hit kill though.

Rounding out the patch is a series of balancing updates and bug fixes. The NA-45 has already had its damage scaled back right out of the gate. The DLQ33 will now reload faster and the HG40 has been buffed overall in multiplayer.

The latest update is already available in-game and there’s clearly plenty to look forward to over the coming days. Check out the full list of balance updates below.

Call of Duty: Mobile full October 22 patch notes

Multiplayer

  • NA-45: Damage reduced
  • DLQ33: Reload speed increased
  • HG40: Firing range reduced, damage at medium range reduced, and other adjustments

Battle Royale

  • NA-45: Damage reduced and bullet velocity reduced
  • Purifier: Damage enhanced slightly, players can now cancel Reload animation
  • Tempest: Damage and damage radius enhanced slightly, weapon fire charging time decreased

Attachments

  • Attachments for shotguns
    • Sawed-Off Barrel (-2): Negative effect of reducing firing range has been mitigate
    • Extended Barrel (+2): Active effect of enhancing firing range has been weakened
  • Attachments for the NA-45
    • High Explosive Ammo: The explosion range of the ammo -10%
  • Attachments for the Fennec
    • Extended Mag: clip size extended
World Champion John nearing return to professional Call of Duty

Published: 22/Oct/2020 23:42 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 23:59

by Theo Salaun
MLG

After eons of silence, Johnathan ‘John’ Perez is updating fans on his status as a competitive Call of Duty player and suggesting that he is nearing a highly anticipated return to the scene.

One of competitive Call of Duty’s greatest mysteries appears to be unfolding into its next chapter, as John has finally spoken up and let fans, and competitors, know that his return is nigh. 

A former Call of Duty world champion and MVP, John surreptitiously vanished from the competitive circuit with rumors that he was banned from participating in the inaugural Call of Duty League season.

Although those rumors couldn’t specify why he was banned or for how long he would be (some saying one year, some saying indefinitely), it appears that John is making headway on his highly anticipated return. In a tweet that has sent the CoD community into an uproar, he explained that he will be coming back, but only once he is entirely healthy and distraction-free.

A 2016 World Champion and MVP while playing with Team Envy, John has been widely considered a premier SMG player in Call of Duty. Absent from the inaugural CDL season, he nonetheless made one appearance at a local LAN — taking first place at AGN Charlotte with Total Advantage.

Following some highly contested rumors that he was on the New York Subliners’ radar for 2020 rostermania, John’s tweet is the first true indication that he will be making a CDL debut. 

He explained his current progress, along with two pictures, to share his status update with, and encourage patience from, his fans: “I’m close to getting my mind and health perfect with the help of my second home…trust the process.”

In the pictures, it appears that John is prioritizing his health over everything before returning to high-level CoD competition. One image shows a sports therapy room with what appears to be an OxyHealth hyperbaric chamber, typically used to stimulate oxygen flow. Another shows him looking into a office as a doctor monitors an Eclipse eVive pulse wave therapy device, typically used to repair and stimulate growth of red blood cells.

None of that really matters, as the specific health and distractions affecting John have been, and will continue to be, up to his own discretion to disclose. What matters is that one of Call of Duty’s biggest stars appears nearly ready to make his return.

Following the early rumors that he was banned from the professional circuit, this is exciting news. Among teams that have the roster space to sign the former SMG superstar, the Subliners remain the most intriguing. Further, the London Royal Ravens, Paris Legion, and Florida Mutineers all have undecided starting spots available, while numerous other rosters have substitute spots unoccupied.

Among fellow competitors, peers like the New York Subliners’ James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks and OpTic Gaming’s Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan have already expressed excitement over this focus on a return.

As for when John might be making his CDL debut, no one knows when it will be or which team it will be with. But he’s reminded us all that when he’s back, he’ll be at his best: “Just know that when I’m 100 percent ready, I’ll be coming back with none of the health issues or distractions that I was lowkey playing with before.”