CoD Mobile October 22 update adds Halloween Events, new modes, more - Dexerto

The latest Call of Duty Mobile update has arrived as the developers have introduced a heap of new content along with plenty of Halloween-themed surprises.

Call of Duty has well and truly been overrun with Halloween-festivities over the past few days. First Modern Warfare and Warzone were both hit with freaky updates. Now it’s time for CoD Mobile to join them.

The October 22 update brings with it a complete rundown on upcoming events, as well as new weapons, maps, and a huge balance pass. It’s a meaty update so there’s plenty to sink your teeth into.

From when you can expect certain Halloween-challenges to what new modes have been deployed, here’s everything to know about the latest CoD Mobile update.

👻🦇The #CODMobile Halloween Events festivities have BEGUN!⁣

⁣

🎃 Starting with Pumpkin Confirmed, which is available to play NOW!⁣

⁣

👍🏼 More Halloween events coming soon! pic.twitter.com/MwTNxHrF2L — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 23, 2020

Halloween-themed events in CoD Mobile

Right out of the gate, the CoD Mobile devs clued us in on every event taking place over the next few days. The Survival Kit Seasonal Challenge is already underway, though six unique events will be joining the mix from now until November 1.

Some events will provide you with new weapons such as the first of its kind NA-45 explosive sniper. Meanwhile, other events will allow you to play on specific Halloween-themed maps.

Every day you come back to CoD Mobile will bring you something new, so here’s what to look out for over the next week.

CoD Mobile weekly updates

10/21 – Survival Kit Seasonal Challenge

10/23 – Elite Marksmen Seasonal Challenge

10/23 – 11/01 ~ Pumpkin Confirmed Event & Playlist (MP)

10/23 – 11/01 ~ Halloween Standoff Playlist (MP)

10/23 – 10/29 ~ King’s Quarters Event (MP)

10/23 – 10/29 ~ King 24/7 Playlist (MP)

10/26 – 11/01 ~ Attack of the Undead Playlist (MP)

Halloween twists on classic multiplayer modes in CoD Mobile

Similar to how Modern Warfare has changed up various modes to fit the Halloween festivities, CoD Mobile’s playlists are adapting too. First up is a unique spin on Kill Confirmed. Rather than picking up Dog Tags, players will be dropping Pumpkins all over the map instead.

Read More: How to get free Warzone Season 6 Combat Pack cosmetics

Adding to the chaos, this playlist will now put 20 players into a lobby in 10v10 action. Not only that but unique rewards will also be on offer. Just for playing this limited-time mode four unique items can be unlocked. There are two weapon skins styled as a Jack O’ Lantern, a Rare sticker, along with a Pumpkin weapon charm.

Also making a return this time around is the spooky version of Standoff. The iconic multiplayer map has been given a terrifying makeover and it’ll pop up across almost every competitive playlist throughout the Halloween update.

Last but not least, Attack of the Undead is back for a limited time. You’ll be able to play this survival-based mode in its own exclusive playlist over the next few days. Be the last player left standing against Undead enemies to claim the victory.

New map and weapon in CoD Mobile

Packed into the latest update is a batch of new content outside of the Halloween goodies. You’ll be able to jump into a new yet familiar map while getting your hands on a one-of-a-kind sniper to boot.

Modern Warfare’s popular ‘King’ map has made its way to the mobile experience. The small gunfight map has been translated over for 2v2 and 1v1 action.

Read more: Fastest way to unlock Blue Dot reticle in Modern Warfare

There’s a unique 24/7 playlist and even original rewards just for checking out the new stomping grounds as well.

After plenty of teasers, the NA-45 explosive sniper rifle is finally arriving in CoD Mobile. “Every other shot you fire triggers explosive damage that can hit multiple players,” the devs confirmed.

Read more: Warzone player discovers how to counter Airport campers

In order to keep things balanced, however, each individual shot deals less damage than other snipers. Headshots will still be a one-hit kill though.

🌹💀 Where you find beautiful roses, there will also be sharp thorns!⁣

⁣

✨ NA-45 – Lycanthrope⁣

☠ Ruin – Bone Warrior⁣

⁣

🆕 New legendary weapon and epic items coming to the #CODMobile store tomorrow at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/CAONTdSEBj — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 22, 2020

Rounding out the patch is a series of balancing updates and bug fixes. The NA-45 has already had its damage scaled back right out of the gate. The DLQ33 will now reload faster and the HG40 has been buffed overall in multiplayer.

The latest update is already available in-game and there’s clearly plenty to look forward to over the coming days. Check out the full list of balance updates below.

Call of Duty: Mobile full October 22 patch notes

Multiplayer

NA-45: Damage reduced

DLQ33: Reload speed increased

HG40: Firing range reduced, damage at medium range reduced, and other adjustments

Battle Royale

NA-45: Damage reduced and bullet velocity reduced

Purifier: Damage enhanced slightly, players can now cancel Reload animation

Tempest: Damage and damage radius enhanced slightly, weapon fire charging time decreased

Attachments