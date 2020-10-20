Fastest way to unlock Blue Dot reticle in Warzone & Modern Warfare - Dexerto

The Blue Dot reticle has fast become one of the most popular in Warzone and Modern Warfare, with players claiming it helps with their aim and accuracy when engaging in gunfights.

The Blue Dot has seen a massive uptick in use, especially as it becomes more popular among Warzone content creators who are constantly seeking new ways to maximize their ability in their gameplay.

Advertisement

This is somewhat similar to Infinite Warfare, another Infinity Ward game, in which pro players would use the Blue Dot to get a bit of a better view on their enemies and increase their chances in gunfights.

That said, it’s not easy to unlock, and is a bit of a grind, so be prepared to spend a good amount of time trying to get it.

Advertisement

How to unlock the Blue Dot reticle for Holo sights

There are exactly nine tasks that have to be completed to unlock the reticle, and in a certain order, so it’s guaranteed to take up a solid wedge of time, especially if you’re exclusively playing Warzone.

Let’s take a look at the challenges you have to complete to unlock the Blue Dot for holographic sights:

Get 200 Kills using the Corp Combat Holo Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the Corp Combat Holo Sight

Get 200 Kills using the APX5 Holographic Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the APX5 Holographic Sight

Get 200 Kills using the PBX Holo 7 Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the PBX Holo 7 Sight

Get 200 Kills using any Holo Sight

Get 50 Headshots using any Holo Sight

Get 3 kills without dying 150 times using any Holo Sight

These have to be done in this order, as completing each challenge unlocks the next, and each one will also unlock a new reticle as it builds up to the big one.

Advertisement

How to unlock the Blue Dot reticle for Reflex sights

The process for unlocking Blue Dot on Holo sights is fairly similar, though there is an additional challenge thrown in there that will make the process take even longer.

Here’s what you’ve got to do:

Get 200 Kills using the Operator Reflex Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the Operator Reflex Sight

Get 200 Kills using the Aim-Op Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the Aim-Op Sight

Get 200 Kills using the Viper Reflex Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the Viper Reflex Sight

Get 200 Kills using any Monocle Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the Monocle Sight

Get 3 kills without dying 150 times using any Reflex Sight

Get 500 kills using any Reflex Optic

Fastest way to unlock Blue Dot

Now you know how to do it, you’ll want to know the quickest way to unlock the reticle, too. While we can find ways to minimize how much time you have to spend grinding, it’s worth noting that this really is a grind, and will require a lot of time spent picking up the kills necessary.

Advertisement

We recommend playing in Shipment 24/7 or Shoot the Ship playlists in Modern Warfare multiplayer if possible, especially as with Shipment you can simply slap the Holo sight onto a shotgun or SMG and hipfire at the enemies, racking up kills as you go without being held back by aiming down the enhanced-magnification sights.

When attempting to get headshots, your safest option would probably be using a single-fire weapon like the FAL and aiming for the head — for this, you might be best off heading into the Hardcore playlists.

Advertisement

That said, there are plenty of ways to unlock Blue Dot, and as long as you keep up with the challenges, you should be able to unlock them through any method, though some processes may take longer than the ones we’ve laid out above.