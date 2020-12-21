Logo
CoD Mobile devs explain why the Heartbeat Sensor isn’t in-game yet

Published: 21/Dec/2020 13:14

by Daniel Megarry
CoD Mobile Heartbeat Sensor
Activision

Developers for Call of Duty Mobile have addressed the reason why the long-awaited Heartbeat Sensor hasn’t appeared in the game yet.

The Heartbeat Sensor is one of the most popular pieces of tactical equipment in Call of Duty, especially in Warzone, allowing players to track multiple targets and see the positions of enemies who are nearby. When used well, it can provide a huge advantage.

Rumors that the Heartbeat Sensor will be coming to CoD Mobile have been around for a while now, so fans have been eagerly awaiting confirmation of when the item will arrive – or at the very least, an explanation as to why it’s not in the game yet.

Well, that question has now been answered by one of the game’s devs, who took to a thread in the CoD Mobile subreddit about the Season 13 Public Test Build to answer a question about the whereabouts of the Heartbeat Sensor.

heartbeat sensor warzone
AIDXN 69, Youtube / Infinity Ward
Call of Duty’s Heartbeat Sensor allows you to locate nearby enemies.

When is the Heartbeat Sensor coming to CoD Mobile?

One fan pointed out that the Heartbeat Sensor is mentioned in the list of tactical equipment, but hasn’t yet appeared in the game. The dev explained that the item “wasn’t intended” to appear in this public test build, but offered some hope for the future.

“It is something being developed and may show up in a future update,” they wrote. So while players may not be able to utilize the Heartbeat Sensor right now, it’s something that’s definitely still in the works and will likely appear soon.

Whenever the Heartbeat Sensor finally does get added to CoD: Mobile, fans will be hoping it avoids the bugs that have plagued Warzone, where some players have experienced game freezing or dying at random after picking up the device.

Season 13 of CoD Mobile, dubbed Winter War, launches on December 21, 2020. It brings with it a ton of new content for players to enjoy, including several weapons, a new vehicle, and a revival of the Nuketown Russia map from Black Ops 4.

For the latest news on Cod Mobile, make sure you check out our dedicated Call of Duty hub where you’ll find weapons guides, patch notes, and leaks.

Best DMR 14 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 21/Dec/2020 11:36

by Alex Garton
Treyarch/Activision

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Warzone’s meta has been shaken up by the range of new Black Ops Cold War weapons added to the game. One gun that has stood out from the crowd is the DMR 14 and it’s definitely a weapon you’ll want to pick up. Let’s check out the best attachments for the DMR 14 and help create a loadout that will dominate your matches.

Season 1 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has arrived and players are experimenting with each of the new weapons.

While some of the new guns are falling flat in Warzone, others are thriving in the battle royale environment. One such gun is the DMR 14 and it’s quickly garnering a reputation for its insane damage and time to kill.

Here’s a DMR 14 loadout that’ll help you get the most out of the weapon and consistently take down your opponents.

Captain Clutch/Treyarch
The DMR 14 is considered one of the best weapons in Warzone currently.

Best DMR 14 loadout for Warzone

  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Barrel: 20.8 Task Force
  • Ammunition: Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag

This loadout focuses on allowing the DMR 14 to dominate in medium-range gunfights by reducing the weapon’s recoil significantly.

For starters, the Axial Arms 3x is the perfect optic for the DMR as it thrives at medium range and allows you to land consistent headshots with the weapon. As the DMR is a tactical rifle, two shots to the head will result in a kill and will give your opponent no time to react.

Moving onto the muzzle, the buffs to the Agency Silencer have made it an incredible choice for the DMR. The attachment provides the weapon with increased damage range, while a silencer in Warzone can be a huge game-changer.

Treyarch/Activision
Don’t forget to jump into Warzone’s new Rebirth Island map.

Next, the Field Agent Foregrip helps to control the weapon’s recoil and allows you to lock onto your target. The 20.8 Task Force Barrel significantly increases the gun’s damage output,  making the weapon a menace at medium range.

Finally, the Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag allows you to take out multiple enemies with a single mag and reload incredibly fast if necessary.

Hopefully, that’s set you up with a DMR 14 loadout that’ll help you win more Warzone matches and dominate your opponents.