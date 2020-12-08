 CoD Mobile devs confirm when Diamond camo will finally arrive - Dexerto
CoD Mobile devs confirm when Diamond camo will finally arrive

Published: 8/Dec/2020 11:35

by Connor Bennett
Diamond Camo in CoD Black Ops 4
Treyarch

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have finally confirmed as to when we’ll see the long-awaited Diamond camo in-game, even hinting at what you’ll have to do to unlock it. 

In any Call of Duty game, grinding for weapon camos is a popular venture – especially as, in recent years, you’ve had to unlock every single camo in order to get some master design like Dark Matter or even Gold. 

In the case of CoD Mobile, the developers added the Damascus camo from Modern Warfare as one of the master camos back in Season 11, with the tease of a Diamond design also coming at some point. 

With each passing update, players have been pleading with the devs and asking when, oh when, will they finally release the additional master camo. And when Season 13 gets underway, it looks as if their calls will have finally been answered. 

Damascus camo in CoD Mobile
Activision
Damascus camo is in CoD Mobile, but Diamond isn’t.

During their December 7 community update, where they dropped some patch notes and revealed what they’ve got in store for the rest of Season 12, the questions about Diamond camo cropped up again. 

Responding to one asking if it was coming in Season 13, the devs said: “Yes! We’ll see if we can grab some shots of it to share in our next community update.”

Though this is the news some fans have been waiting for, others wanted more – including details on how you’ll be able to earn it. However, the devs didn’t have anything on the front, and added that they’ll “try to bring that information next week too.”

Comment from discussion COD_Mobile_Official’s comment from discussion "Call of Duty: Mobile – December 7th Update".

Obviously, the confirmation that the Diamond camo is finally arriving, after waiting for two seasons, is great news for camo grinders who might have thought it was being scrapped. 

We’ll just have to keep an eye on their future community updates to see if they do, finally, have the answers on how we’ll be able to unlock Diamond. Once they do, we’ll update our camo guide, which can be found here.

Frustrating Warzone wall glitch is back and ruining games

Published: 8/Dec/2020 11:35

by James Busby
Warzone wall glitch
Irons21

A familiar bug is currently ruining many games in Warzone, denying squads and solo players the chance of a well-earned victory.  

Warzone is notoriously competitive and it requires a huge amount of teamwork and game knowledge to pull off a dominant victory. If that wasn’t enough, players must also contend with numerous game-breaking bugs, exploits, and hackers when they queue up for games. From the recent unlimited Juggernaut exploit to the infamous ‘demon gun glitch’, there have been several problems that have plagued Warzone since its launch. 

However, numerous Warzone players are now reporting the return of an old Season 1 bug that has reared its head once again. This notorious glitch has been floating around Verdansk for a while now and it seems Activision has yet to patch it. If you wish to avoid being eliminated by pesky squads using this glitch, then be sure to read all the details below. 

Reddit user, Irons21 and his squadmate had been looting in Hills when they came across an entire squad using this wall glitch. At first, everything looks normal and the player simply scours the area for money in order to buy his two teammates back. However, upon entering the garage he notices a parked jeep. 

As soon as Irons21 steps a single foot into the garage, a hail of shotgun rounds and assault rifle fire spew out of the wall. At first, it looks like the enemy squad is hacking, but it’s only until we see the killcam that the exploit is finally revealed. 

“What the f**ck is this”, the player cries as they quickly realize that an entire enemy squad had been shooting at them from within the confines of the garage wall. The glitch is incredibly easy to pull off and only requires players to simply park a vehicle next to the garage wall, then look at the garage and get out of the truck. 

While this glitch may be incredibly easy to pull off, it’s also very easy to counter. All you have to do is simply blow up the vehicle next to the wall. This will trap the enemy squad inside, forcing them to exit the game entirely or die to the gas. 

Activision has yet to make an official statement on this glitch, so make sure you stay well away from any of the game’s garages and nearby buildings that have cars/trucks parked next to them. 

