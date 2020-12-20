CoD Mobile Winter War patch: Nuketown, new guns, battle royale changes - Dexerto

December 21, 2020 is set to be the start of a brand-new season for Call of Duty: Mobile titled Winter War, which will add a new Nuketown variant for the game, as well as some major changes to the game’s battle royale map. Here’s what you need to know.

CoD Mobile is constantly proving every season that it is easily the most updated Call of Duty title, consistently delivering a ton of content for new players. Now, on December 21, the game is once again about to get a new season, topically dubbed Winter War.

The new season makes a variety of content available to players, including some new weapons, attachments, scorestreaks, a new vehicle, and more. Of course, players will also be able to get their hands on a new Battle Pass, as well. Here’s the breakdown of the patch notes for the Winter War update.

Biggest changes with the Winter War update

Easily the biggest addition with the update is the new map Nuketown Russia. The map, which seems to be a carbon copy of Nuketown from Black Ops 4, keeps with the winter-theme by bringing a snow-filled version of the POI we all know and love.

In addition, players will also have access to the new game mode Grind, which is similar to Kill Confirmed, except for the fact that players have to bring dog tags back to an objective in order to secure points.

While the mode was available in public matches as far back as Ghosts, it only became available in a public playlist form with Modern Warfare (2019), so its return here is noteworthy.

On the new weapons front, there’s two brand-new ones that are coming this season: the Peacekeeper MK2 and the QXR. The former is, of course, from Black Ops 3, while the latter seems to be a rename of the MP7 from Modern Warfare (2019).

The Peacekeeper MK2 can be earned for free in the game’s battle pass, while the QXR is only obtainable through challenges that will be available to the player. Currently, we have yet to see what these challenges are.

Moving onto the game’s battle royale mode, the game’s Ski Town section has been updated to include new Ski-Lifts, while a new Snowboard vehicle was also added to the game.

All in all, it seems like a pretty significant update and fans should have a lot of content to sink their teeth into when it goes live.

Official patch notes follow:

What’s New!

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 13

New functional weapons, new Operators, new Scorestreak, new MP map Nuketown – Russia, Raid – Holiday is back, new MP mode, and much more!

Season 13 Battle Pass available December 22nd!

New Premium Battle Pass rewards:

New epic blueprints: Peacekeeper MK2 – Blast Off, Man-O-War – Pack Leader, RUS-79U – Troika, BY15 – Top Dog, GKS – Pack Warrior

New epic soldiers: Ghost – Dark Vision, Golem – Siberia, Adler – Mountain Drab, Park – Safehouse

New legendary Calling Card: Loose Ends

New Free Battle Pass Rewards:

New base weapon: Peacekeeper MK2, a fully automatic assault rifle with superior handling and high rate of fire. It has unimaginable flexibilities and can be adapted to various scenarios with the help of the Gunsmith system.

New Scorestreak: EMP Systems. Disable the enemy’s electronic equipment and cripple their defenses. Affected enemies cannot use lethal or tactical weapons, operator skills, or Scorestreaks.

New Events Rewards:

New challenges and missions with new rewards:

New base weapon QXR: An excellent personal defense weapon. It’s reliable, stable, and includes an exclusive enhanced Perk that can alter the fire for different combat style adaptations.

New Ranked Series

Ranked Series 8: Avalanche will take place from 12.17.2020 until 02.9.2021.

New Ranked mode rewards:

New epic Blueprint: Fennec – Midnight

New epic Operator: Reznov – Winterwood

MULTIPLAYER

New Featured Game Modes!

Grind: Classic Call of Duty game mode.

Players collect dog tags and bring them to the objective to score points. Feel the Grind with the return to this strategic and exciting mode!

Available on Nuketown, Crash, Standoff, Crossfire, Firing Range, Raid, Summit, Scrapyard, Rust, Hackney Yard, and Nuketown Russia maps