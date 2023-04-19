Warzone 2 & MW2 April 19 update: Buy station improvement, bug fixes more

Infinity Ward rolled out an update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, addressing several bugs and UI concerns.

Season 3’s first week presented a few challenging roadblocks to the WZ2 and MW2 development teams. On April 14, a patch updated the battle pass map view after community members mocked the “goofy” new battle pass layout, which redesigned the sector map.

Next, on April 18, a game-breaking bug forced Infinity Ward to temporarily remove Massive Resurgence. Players spawned in the gas, resulting in matches ending in less than 40 seconds.

The latest update improves server stability, makes further improvements to the battle pass UI, and makes a long laundry list of bug fixes.

Buy station and battle pass adjustments made in WZ2 and MW2

Activision Buy Stations have already undergone massive changes in Warzone 2.

On April 19, Infinity Ward released an update for WZ2 and MW2. The patch changed the battle pass once again, making it easier for players to locate the most valuable reward in a sector and reducing game crashes from entering the battle pass map.

The developers also improved the usability of buy stations and weapon previews for controller players. Buy stations automatically start on the gear section, allowing players to purchase what they need faster.

As for DMZ, the update added a one-minute countdown at the start of matches, preventing players from abusing the UAV killstreak immediately. And Infinity Ward fixed an issue where users couldn’t pick up an enemy’s backpack after eliminating them.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 April 19 patch notes

Here are the full April 19 patch notes:

GLOBAL

Stability

This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes

Improved usability of controller stick rotation in Weapon Preview by preventing the weapon from sliding back and forth.

When you inspect a sector from the map view of the Battle Pass, the selection will now automatically take you to the most valuable reward in the sector.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the Killcam not to trigger properly.

Fixed an issue causing users to be kicked back to the Main Menu after a second attempt to enter the Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue where despite having Dismemberment and Gore Effects turned off, enemies still exploded while using the “Singularity” Blueprint.

Fixed an issue where CDL weapon stickers would not show on weapons in-game or in Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue where you can trigger the search in the invite Players popup when you shouldn’t.

Fixed an issue in the Events tab where the price of a Reward appeared in red even though you had enough Trophies to redeem it.

Fixed an issue where some Rewards in the level progression screen didn’t have descriptions.

Fixed an issue where the Player could be kicked to the Main Menu after scrolling through the most recent players section of the Social screen.

Fixed an issue where Players wouldn’t see rain on Pelayo’s Lighthouse after infilling on Kortac Team.

Fixed an issue where the base TAQ-56 would display when previewing non-Blueprint Rewards for Ranked Play.

WARZONE 2.0

Improved Buy Station interface for Players using a controller to now start on Gear Selection.

Fixed an issue causing rewards for the “Hold The Line” mission to not be rewarded to Players after completion.

Fixed an issue causing Players to have spawn protection incorrectly applied after a Gulag match.

Fixed an issue causing Players to spawn in a Battle Royale lobby with a Default Loadout instead of their favorited Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing Players to crash when attempting to open the AAR.

Added a one-minute countdown on DMZ match start before Player can use UAV Killstreak.

Added a message in DMZ Active Duty Operator Slots explaining that the last Operator cannot be dismissed.