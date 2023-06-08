NICKMERCS under fire for “anti-LGBTQ+” comment about Pride Month in schools

Popular Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan co-owner Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has come in for criticism, after suggesting that “little kids” should be left alone in regards to Pride Month being recognized in schools.

On June 7, a tweet went viral showing a large brawl outside of a school. It’s widely reported that the incident was caused by a school board decision to acknowledge June as Pride Month. The brawl resulted in three arrests.

Esports casting legend Puckett commented that the fight had taken place not far from where he used to live, and that “Americans are in a sad place right now. Let people love who they love and live your own life.”

Article continues after ad

NICKMERCS responded to Puckett’s tweet, stating: “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.” This response quickly sparked backlash, with some accusing NICKMERCS tweet of being hateful towards the LGBTQ+ community.

NICKMERCS under fire for Pride Month tweet

Puckett himself disagreed with Kolcheff, asking “Who is this they and what terrible act is everyone afraid of? I think/hope the goal of most of ‘them’ is to reduce child suicides. This is done through acceptance and removing the stigma of feeling/being different.”

Article continues after ad

OpTic Hutch also called out Nick’s tweet, telling him “‘The gays are going after your kids’ is the same tired a** claim that folks with feeble minds have been saying for decades and decades now. It’s not new.”

Goldenboy, another legendary esports caster and host, replied, “I’m disappointed in you Nick. Teaching acceptance and tolerance for EVERYONE is a valuable life skill for all ages.”

Apex Legends community calls out NICKMERCS

The gaming communities where Nick is best known also had many voices critical of his tweet. Some fans called the tweet a “thinly veiled anti-LGBTQ dog whistle during Pride Month”.

Article continues after ad

VEXED Coach “Loopy” said he would never work or watch another MFAM event (NICKMERCS’ events), calling him a bigot and a “loser.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Apex streamer Hamb1no said, “Nick is someone I’ve looked up to so much in this scene ever since he’s stepped into it, always respected his grind to get better, but this just f**king sucks to see, knowing this is how he really sees people like me.”

Apex Legends developer Oscar Aguirre called Nick’s comment “harmful, incorrect and ignorant.”

Article continues after ad

Trans Apex player Luciian, who had played with Nick before, said “When I got the chance to play with Nickmercs he was so sweet towards me. His chat was extremely kind and trans-affirming and genuinely so sweet. MFAM treated me so well. But what I saw today broke my heart. Unfortunate to see him stoop down to the groomer narrative.”

At the time of writing, NICKMERCS has not addressed his comment or the backlash. However, he did ‘like’ some tweets from his supporters, such as one that said “I agree with you dude. F**k em” and another that said he “speaks nothing but facts. Sorry if you’re offended.”

Article continues after ad

FaZe Clan has not addressed the controversy around their co-owner, either.