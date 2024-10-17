CoD developers admit RICOCHET Anti-Cheat incorrectly banned accounts

After reports circulated that Call of Duty hackers could seemingly get you permanently banned for no reason, Activision stepped forward and admitted that legitimate accounts were impacted.

On October 3, 2024, CoD content creator BobbyPoff’s account was permanently banned. The streamer adamantly defended himself and argued that he never cheated, but couldn’t get the decision overturned.

The story took another twist when Zebleer claimed that there is an exploit that allows you to falsely permanently ban CoD players even if they aren’t in their lobby. Zebleer estimated that thousands of accounts, including BobbyPoff were impacted by the exploit.

Players had doubts about the claim’s legitimacy, but one day after Zebleer’s post, Activision responded, “RICOCHET Anti-Cheat identified and disabled a workaround to a detection system in Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone that impacted a small number of legitimate player accounts.”

All of the accounts that were impacted have been restored, and the development team assured players that monitoring will continue.

However, the response wasn’t enough to satisfy some confused and frustrated players who demanded more answers about how this ever occurred in the first place.

ModernWarzone pushed back by asking, “What is a “small number” and how long was this “workaround” being used for ?”

After facing backlash for allegedly cheating, BobbyPoff celebrated his ban getting overturned. “For all the brain rot cancel vultures who lead lives so unfulfilling they spend their time chronically online looking to tear down anything anyone has put hard work in to build: Fu** you,” Bobby Poff said.

This all comes after CoD players already had doubts about RICOCHET ahead of Black Ops 6 launching.

Community sentiment pointed toward cheating problems being more rampant than ever in Warzone and Multiplayer. On Feb. 21, Activision responded after players reported an uptick in cheaters Warzone Ranked and believes that the anti-cheat was temporarily turned off.

Activision’s admission of the exploit’s existence certainly won’t help ease those concerns heading into BO6.