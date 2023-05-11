Nickmercs Call of Duty bundle: Release date, how to purchase & included content

It has been confirmed that a Nickmercs bundle is on the way for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, so here is everything you need to know about the new bundle and how to get your hands on it when it releases.

When it comes to Call of Duty, one of the ways that players are able to customize their loadout and appearance is through new skins and collectibles.

While these can simply be cool designs, the game does have a reputation for collaborating with streamers and content creators, even putting some in the game as playable characters.

In light of this, Call of Duty has announced that two popular streamers will now be getting bundles in the game. The first being TimTheTatman and the second Nickmercs. Both will have personalized skins as well as weapons customizations and bundles on offer.

Activsion The Nickmercs will offer up some exclusive content for players

For those interested in getting their hands on the Nickmercs bundle, here is how you are able to do so as well as what is included in the upcoming pack.

How to get the Nickmercs skin in MW2 and Warzone 2

The bundle will be available to purchase in the in-game store, and it will include several items in addition to the ability to run around Al Mazrah as Nick himself.

The exact details are yet to be revealed, so be sure to check back here as we update it with exactly how you’ll be able to get your hands on this cool new bundle.

When will the Nickmercs skin be available for purchase?

Call of Duty players, you’re in luck! Thankfully, the wait will be shorter rather than longer when it comes to being able to purchase the new Nickmercs bundle.

It has been confirmed that the new content will be arriving on May 31, 2023.

What will the Nickmercs bundle include?

For those wanting to know what exactly the bundle will include, here is a layout of what you can expect to unlock when purchasing the Nickmercs content for Call of Duty.

Activsion Nickmercs fans are in luck with this new bundle

NICKMERCS operator skin

Two weapon blueprints

MFAM weapon charm

MFAM weapon sticker

The pricing of the bundle is yet to be confirmed. However, we’ll be sure to update this section with the exact cost when the dev team reveals how much this bundle will set players back.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.