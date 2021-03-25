Enable & Pacman: How OpTic Chicago can overtake Atlanta FaZe & Dallas Empire - Dexerto

During the Reverse Sweep CDL Preview show, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker reveal what’s stopping OpTic Chicago from becoming the best team in the game.

OpTic Chicago came 4th at the CDL Stage 1 Major, outplaced by New York Subliners, Dallas Empire and the unbeatable Atlanta FaZe.

While they were beaten by New York, OpTic are commonly looked at as a top 3 team, only behind Dallas and Atlanta. While the talent and potential is there for them to be world-beaters, they’ve not been able to make it happen yet.

On Reverse Sweep, Enable and Pacman say that it comes down to one thing that, if fixed, could make them the best team in the game.

S&D wins championships

While looking ahead at the next bout of matches, Enable and Pac agreed that OpTic are a truly dominant team in Hardpoint and Control. However, their Search and Destroy is a problem, and could be what’s holding them back from being the best team.

With a poor 5-7 S&D record, the fourth-worst in the Call of Duty League, the Reverse Sweep crew had a lot to say.

“It’s their weakest mode, so when you’re going up against a top team, like FaZe and Dallas, you need to be able to take some S&Ds off them. The respawns are going to be dependent on the day because these teams are so elite… They need to improve their S&D if they want to win.”

Timestamp 9:25

Both Enable and Pacman agree, however, that this isn’t something OpTic should be too worried about just yet. Enable even jokes that OpTic could simply skip the second map of each series and still win 3-1 most of the time.

Ultimately, though, as they say: this is an issue that will need to be addressed when facing off against the top teams. When your opponents are also very strong in respawn modes, going into a match with the likelihood of losing in Search & Destroy makes it an uphill battle.