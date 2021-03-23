Enable: Ultra benching Methodz won't pay off | Reverse Sweep CDL Toronto review - Dexerto

After Toronto Ultra benched Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker & Katie Bedford discuss how it wasn’t the right decision for the team.

With some surprise reverse sweeps and decisive 3-0s, the Toronto Home Series was one to watch.

Atlanta FaZe and Seattle Surge both bagged a 3-1 victory over Subliners and Mutineers, with Seattle looking drastically better than they have previously.

Paris Legion dominated against Minnesota RØKKR with a 3-0 smackdown, and LA Thieves got through by the skin of their teeth with a 3-2 victory over New York.

The trio focused a lot on the big decision made by Toronto Ultra to bench Anthony ‘Methodz ‘ Zinni for Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven. While the young player had a fantastic series, Enable says he “didn’t agree with the initial benching of Zinni, and it seems like a lateral move.”

Advertisement

“I think that if they were going to make a move, they should have benched someone else for Insight. They might have more potential with Insight, but I don’t really see them getting any better. I don’t think Insight’s going to be a superstar and change Toronto into a top team.”

Read More: Attach explains why they benched MajorManiak instead of Accuracy on ROKKR

Pacman agreed, saying that “Zinni was their highest-rated player in every single mode,” asking “What did that move really accomplish?”

Check out the above video to hear the full thoughts on the benching, alongside the rest of what went down in Reverse Sweep.

For all Reverse Sweep content, keep it locked over at our main page.