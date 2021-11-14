CDL MVP Simp unveils his MP40 loadout to dominate CoD Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally out and CDL MVP Simp has revealed the best MP40 loadout to dominate the battlefield.

As a new game drops, Call of Duty League pros like Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr are constantly fiddling around with different loadout combinations to figure out what will be the meta.

This year is a little different as each weapon can have up to 10 attachments which means that are a ton of ways to mix and match.

While Simp plays the game more and more, the reigning CDL MVP has finally found a laser beam MP40 class.

Simp’s best MP40 loadout for CoD Vanguard

As seen in the picture above, Simp goes for the typical MP40 build but throws in a few changes to give it no recoil.

Here are all the attachments that he uses:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B

Krausnick 317MM 04B Optic: Krausnick IS01M

Krausnick IS01M Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9MM 24 Round Fast Mag

9MM 24 Round Fast Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Quick

He uses the F8 Stabilizer because it works like the long barrel attachment in previous CoDs, which is a necessity for submachine guns. He uses the 9MM 24 Round Fast Mag which helps him reload quickly and keep up in the fast-paced action.

Next, he opts for the Carver Foregrip which the MVP said helps a lot with the initial kick that the weapon has. He pairs this up with Stippled Grip as he feels it works the same way that it did in Modern Warfare to control the recoil of the gun.

In a YouTube video, Simp shows off gameplay from the Spin the Wheel tournament where his team took home first place without dropping a single map.

Here he displays the power of this MP40 by dropping 49 kills with only 24 deaths. While the SMG is a laser beam up close you see from his gameplay that it has really good range with this setup, making it one of Vanguard’s best SMG.

Next time you load into a multiplayer game or even a competitive wager, you may want to give this loadout a go and see if it will propel you to victory.