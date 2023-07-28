Call of Duty players divided over Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg Operator reveal

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is bringing two new Operators into the fray and the choices are unusual. Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg are trading mics for assault rifles.

Call of Duty’s newest Operators have been announced, and they’re a far cry from the divisive Cat skin. Two rappers have now been added to the considerable roster of recent crossovers, confirming recently covered CoD leaks.

Of course, skins aren’t the only thing that has leaked in the CoD space recently. The impending Modern Warfare 3 broke in a manner nobody expected just last week.

On to something Activision did mean for us to see. Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg operators were revealed on Call of Duty’s Twitter account today, but the hype is lopsided.

Nicki is sporting iconic pink hair and a pinker assault rifle and stans showed up in the replies to sound off. “Amazing! Top Tier Excellence. Everything we asked for! Barbz ready to shoot,” one user said.

For the uninitiated, Barbz is the preferred collective noun for Nicki Minaj superfans worldwide. FaZe Kalei even outed herself as a part of the collective. “PURRRRR BARBZ RISE UP!!!,” the streamer replied, giving her stamp of approval to Nicki Minaj in Call of Duty.

We all know noobs aren’t the only things Snoop will smoke when he comes to CoD but players are not as keen on Tha Dogg Father’s return. Snoop Dogg’s Operator skin was available in Call of Duty Vanguard and fans are frustrated with the repeat.

“You want people to pay again for a skin they bought last year?” one user queried. “You should give it back to the people that bought it in Vanguard for free,” opined another.

Activision has revealed that Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg will each have their own Store Bundle.

A recent leak that asserted that Nicki Minaj would come to Call of Duty also mentioned a potential 21 Savage skin. There has been no announcement for that from Activision as yet.