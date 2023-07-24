Modern Warfare 3 leaked logo and artwork show fan-favorite character’s return

A recent leak of the artwork and logo for Modern Warfare 3 gives fans a glimpse of fan-favorite Captain Price making a comeback.

Despite several circulating rumors about what the next title may be, Activision made sure to remain tight-lipped when it came to any information regarding what was to come.

Originally, it was pure speculation that the next title in the series would be Modern Warfare 3, but new leaked advertising materials may have proven that these assumptions were correct.

Monster Energy and Modern Warfare 3 collaboration surfaces

In a recent Twitter post, eager fans get a taste of what could be coming to the latest installment in the Call of Duty series.

The images clearly show that the game will be titled “Modern Warfare 3.” But they also show that a fan-favorite main protagonist from the original Modern Warfare sub-series is making yet another appearance in the franchise.

Within the images, we not only see Captain Price and a red MWIII logo, but we see a pair of eyes looming within the background. These are speculated to belong to none other than Vladimir Makarov, one of the main villains from the Modern Warfare Trilogy.

It was rumored earlier this year that the development of Call of Duty 2023 would be led by Sledgehammer games and all of the Modern Warfare 2 operators, weapons, and bundles would be carried over into the latest installment in the series.

There were also claims that the modes and maps from MW2 would be making an appearance within the new game, but all of these rumors and claims have yet to be confirmed by Activision at this time.