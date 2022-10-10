Call of Duty leaker claims Treyarch’s 2024 game will have a two-year cycle

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

All leaks and rumors point to Modern Warfare 2 having a two-year life cycle, and a call of Duty leaker claimed Treyarch’s 2024 title follows the same cycle.

Modern Warfare 2 finally launches on October 28. Activision has not officially confirmed it, but Infinity Ward’s latest series entry is rumored to have a two-year life cycle. Battlefield releases games two years apart, and even three in some cases, but Call of Duty has always stuck to an annual release window.

There are conflicting reports on Call of Duty’s timeline. A CoD leaker claimed Sledgehammer Games are developing Advanced Warfare 2 for the 2025 mainline game, but CharlieINTEL denied any development plans.

A CoD leaker claims Treyarch had their budget approved for a 2-year lifecycle on CoD 2024.

Call of Duty 2024 will reportedly have a two-year life cycle

CoD leaker GhostOfHope claimed, “Treyarch have had their budgets approved for a two-year lifecycle on their next installment as part of Activision Blizzard’s three-year budget cycle.”

The leaker added that CoD 2024’s two-year cycle is contingent on Modern Warfare 2’s sales figures and Activision Blizzard’s pending acquisition of Microsoft.

GhostOfHope doubled down amid claims that Sledgehammer games are developing the 2025 mainline title.

“I assume he just hasn’t heard what I have. Even Charlie kinda knocked that part of his leak down.”

Tom Henderson reported that “Treyarch’s next game is semi-futuristic.” Other rumors have pointed to the Iraq War of the early 2000s.

Treyarch helped develop a Black Ops Cold War Warzone spin-off map, and leaks claim a Treyarch-developed Warzone 2.0 map will drop with CoD 2024.

All rumors must be taken with a pinch of salt until Activision confirms series development plans.