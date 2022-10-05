CoD leaker claims Advanced Warfare 2 being developed by Sledgehammer Games

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

A Call of Duty leaker has reported that Sledgehammer Games are set to develop Advanced Warfare 2, a direct sequel to their 2014 entry into the franchise, for the 2025 mainline CoD game.

Sledgehammer Games have come under some scrutiny for their CoD efforts, with Advanced Warfare, World War II, and Vanguard all featuring big changes for the franchise.

Advanced Warfare, in particular, has its fair share of fans and detractors for introducing jetpacks and advanced movement to the franchise. Some say it ruined Call of Duty while others have long called for jetpacks to return to the game.

It seems as though the latter group is going to get their wish, too, as new leaks have suggested that with Vanguard now out of the way, Sledgehammer Games are turning their attention to creating Advanced Warfare 2.

Coming from well-known CoD leaker RalphsValve, they report the developer is aiming to “usher back in an era of Advanced Warfare on the now unified IW 9.0 engine.”

Ralph claims that Sledgehammer originally wanted to further explore the world they’ve built with Vanguard but, with Vanguard “falling short of expectations,” they brought Advanced Warfare back to the table.

It’s unclear what this would mean for battle royale hit Warzone, which is expected to have a longer lifespan and should see through to this rumored title, which is apparently slated for a 2025 release.

As always, take these leaks with a pinch of salt until something is confirmed, but it’s definitely an interesting premise that will invoke a lot of discussion among the Call of Duty community.