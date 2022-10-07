Will there be a new Call of Duty in 2023? Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 & more

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

With Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and more on the horizon, some players are unsure of what to expect from Activision’s FPS series in 2023. Here, we run through what we know and what Call of Duty fans should expect.

Call of Duty has long followed a concrete release cycle, with a new installment dropping in every year’s final quarter for as long as fans can remember. That will be the same in 2022, with Modern Warfare 2 chalked to drop on October 28.

However, matters are already confused by the upcoming release of Warzone 2.0, which is slated for release in mid-November.

As a result, players are asking whether there’ll be a new Call of Duty in 2023.

Is there a new CoD in 2023?

Right now, we do not expect a new Call of Duty title to be released in fall 2023.

Activision are yet to officially confirm this, but all leaks and rumors surrounding Modern Warfare 2 state that it will have a series-first two-year life cycle.

Similarly, Warzone 2 is expected to have a life cycle much longer than a year. The first BR released in March 2020 and is only being phased out in favor of its sequel two and a half years later.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 is expected to be fans’ only new release for two years.

Expected Call of Duty developers and release timeline

Because of the longer life cycle, we expect a massive amount of post-launch content for both Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. Leaks have even claimed that, during MW2’s life cycle, it will receive a ‘greatest hits map pack’ as DLC.

CoD 2024 is expected to be developed by Treyarch, perhaps set in the 1990s, and, according to leaks, be released alongside a new Warzone 2.0 battle royale map.

CoD 2025 is then expected to be developed by Sledgehammer Games and is rumored to be a sequel to 2014’s Advanced Warfare.

There is also the potential for a remaster of an old CoD title. We’ve seen the original Modern Warfare remastered, as well as a reskinned campaign for Modern Warfare 2.

Rumors continue to swirl over the potential of a Modern Warfare 3 Remastered, with some leaks claiming it is “waiting” to drop.

In short, whilst a CoD 2023 looks unlikely, there’s an awful lot for fans of the franchise to get excited for.