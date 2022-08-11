Call of Duty League increases minimum player salary for Modern Warfare 2 2023 season

The Call of Duty League minimum player salary has been increased for the 2023 season, with players set to be entitled to around 10% more with the launch of Modern Warfare 2.

When the Call of Duty pro circuit was franchised in 2019, and organizations started to buy in to own a spot in the league, a number of specific stipulations were made by the league in order to harvest a good ecosystem for franchises and players alike.

One of these stipulations was a minimum salary for players, both starters and substitutes. In 2021, the minimum salary was set at $50,900, though many top starters’ salaries reportedly stretched far beyond that, well into the six figures.

Any changes headed into 2022 were not apparent, so this appears to be the first time the minimum CDL salary has increased, and it’ll be good news, especially, for young players looking to get their foot in the door and prove their value to franchises. As standard, health care and retirement benefits are required.

From the 2023 season onwards, Call of Duty League players will be entitled to a better minimum salary.

According to the 2023 Call of Duty League roster construction rules, players will be entitled to a minimum of $55,225, almost 10% more than what it was in previous years.

As always, teams will also have to distribute at least 50% of their prize winnings from tournaments directly to their players, though it is not uncommon for some teams to distribute more than that.

At 11.59 PM PT on August 21, 2022, the 2022 CDL year officially ends, meaning that at 12 AM PT on August 22, players who have not signed new contracts, or allowed theirs to expire, will officially be free agents. Teams may begin submitting 2023 Season Player Contracts for League Office review and may also begin submitting Player trades for League Office review.

Teams who wish to exercise extension options for a Player must do so by August 14, 2022, at 11.59 PM. Players will be able to renegotiate contract terms based on these revised salary changes.