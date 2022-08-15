Call of Duty fans argue the worst ever CoD game

Which Call of Duty game is the best? Which CoD game is the worst? It’s a popular argument that continues to rage on and players have offered their thoughts on the intense debate.

Some people believe that the Call of Duty franchise really got a fire lit under it with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a game that revolutionized the FPS genre with its deep Multiplayer system.

Now, in 2022, we’ve had 19 official, mainline CoD games, and there are daily debates about which one is the best, and which one should be discarded and thrown to the bottom of the pile.

A viral Twitter trend has seen lots of heated discussion about the topic and it’s led to many very interesting responses.

Which COD game is the best and worst?

A poll conducted by CharlieINTEL got the ball rolling by posing several questions to their followers: “First played Call of Duty, Most recent Call of Duty, Best Call of Duty, Worst Call of Duty.”

The questions got a response from a whole host of names from regular Twitter followers to pros and even content creators.

FaZe Blaze said his favorite was Black Ops 2 before condemning Infinite Warfare as the worst.

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber, aptly named TBAG, chimed in and said that the legendary follow-up to CoD4 – Modern Warfare 2 – was his favorite and claimed that CoD: WW2 is the worst.

The WW2 sentiment was also shared by another YouTuber – RaidAway- who put the game as his worst as well, instead opting for BLOPS3 as his favorite.

It was fascinating to see just how many players had opted for Vanguard as their worst CoD game, although the fallout from the recent 2022 CDL season finale combined with recency bias will likely have a lot to do with this.

As for the best game, there was a ton of love for COD4, MW2, Black Ops 1, Black Ops 2, and Black Ops 3, but with nothing truly definitive to separate them all.

It seems with every subsequent CoD game the debate gets deeper thanks to a new game but takes us further away from ever truly finding out the answer, and we expect Modern Warfare 2 will only stir things up even more.

You can check out our list of the best Call of Duty games ever here, so see if our list matches up with yours!