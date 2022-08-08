Top 10 highest KD ratios at CDL Champs 2022

CDL Champs 2022 proved to be a stomping ground for CoD’s best players, and several individuals went huge for their teams. Here are the top 10 KD ratios from the tournament.

The LA Thieves were standing at the top of the mountain after a grueling CDL Champs 2022. Led by Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Williams and company, LA pulled off an improbable run, defeating the reigning champions Atlanta FaZe in the grand finals.

The CDL also announced its 2022 all-star teams during Champs weekend and named an MVP and Rookie of The Year. Cellium earned MVP honors, and Pred walked away with the first-ever Rookie of The Year trophy.

Cellium and Pred finished top three for overall KD ratio at CDL Champs 2022. Here are the top performers from Champs weekend.

Top 10 KD Ratios at CDL Champs 2022

10. Drazah: 1.05 KD

Twitter: COD League Drazah flexed on the New York crowd IRL, then on the Subliners in-game.

Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan claimed that The LA Thieves “can easily beat any team” in an April Dexerto interview, and his CDL Champs 2022 performance backed the claim up.

Drazah recorded a CDL Champs second best 1.43 KD in SnD and finished with an overall KD ratio of 1.05. The rising star delivered in the Grand Final against FaZe with a team second-best 118 kills.

9. ABeZy: 1.07 KD

Tyler ‘ABeZy’ Pharris may have lost in the grand finals, but the two-time World Champion and MVP put on a show at CDL Champs 2022.

ABeZy led both teams in the Grand Final with 145 kills and a 1.22 KD ratio. The stars’ 1.26 Control KD ratio ranked second amongst players at CDL Champs.

8. HyDra: 1.08 KD

New York Subliners HyDra and NYSL miraculously qualified for CoD Champs after seemingly being down and out.

In an up and down season for Paco ‘HyDra’ and the New York Subliners, the “French Phenom” showed out in CDL Champs 2022.

Hydra finished with a 1.08 overall KD ratio, but the Subliners ultimately fell to OpTic Texas in Losers round 2.

7. Sib: 1.09 KD

The Seattle Sure made a statement run to the Losers Finals, and Daunte ‘Sib’ Gray was an integral part of the run.

The rookie had a 1.09 overall KD and finished with a team-high 95 kills in the Losers Finals against FaZe.

6. Kenny: 1.10 KD

Twitter: LAThieves Kenny was the postseason MVP and a world champion in 2022.

Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Williams was named the CDL Champs 2022 MVP, and he helped lead the LA Thieves to its first World Championship.

Kenny put up an astonishing 81 kills and 1.31 overall KD ratio against FaZe in the Winners Finals.

5. Methodz: 1.10 KD

It was a disappointing conclusion to the Boston Breach’s inaugural CDL season, but Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni showcased his talent on the main stage.

The veteran AR recorded a 1.10 overall KD ratio, and he almost helped lead the Boston Breach to an upset victory over LA Thieves in Winners round one.

4. Octane: 1.12 KD

Sam ‘Octane’ Larew recorded a team-best 1.12 overall KD ratio and was instrumental in the LA Thieves CDL 2022 Champs run.

Octane recorded a team-high 69 kills in the LA Thieves’ 3-0 sweep of OpTic Texas and had a jaw-dropping 1.77 KD.

3. Pred: 1.13 KD

Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari’s Tuscan Hardpoint performance against FaZe will go down in history and the CDL Rookie of The Year helped lead the young and talented Surge squad to the Losers Finals.

Pred recorded a lobby-high 95 kills in Seattle’s 3-1 victory over OpTic Texas in Losers Round three. The Rookie of The Year also finished with a lobby-high 94 kills against FaZe in Winners Round two.

2. Dashy 1.17 KD

Activision Dashy remains one of the star players in the CDL.

Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell must wait another year before potentially winning his first World Championship, but “Bruce” had a strong CDL Champs 2022 performance.

Dashy’s 90-kill performance against Seattkle in Losers Round three was the best amongst his teammates, and his 1.32 overall KD led both teams.

1. Cellium 1.32 KD

Instagram: atl_faze Cellium was named the 2022 CDL MVP.

McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel couldn’t repeat as back-to-back World Champion, but the world-class AR had a phenomenal individual weekend.

Cellium finished with 95 kills, recorded a 1.44 overall KD against Seattle in Losers Finals, and had a 1.44 overall KD ratio against Seattele in Winners Round two.

Note: All stats are provided by breakingpoint.gg

CDL Champs 2022 drew CoD’s best viewership since the 2020 Modern Warfare season, and the showstopping individual performances played a vital role in the tournament’s success.