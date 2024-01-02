The Finals players really want a fan-favorite CoD game mode

The Finals players are asking for a beloved game mode from CoD to be added to the new competitive shooter.

When looking at the world of competitive shooters, it is easy to see how certain modes exist in just about every single iteration of the genre.

The classics are almost always included in a game, but every now and then, there is a different kind of game mode that sticks out from a game’s rotation that players latch onto.

Such is the case with a fan-favorite mode from CoD that The Finals players are now asking to be added to the game.

The Finals players really want a popular mode from CoD to be added

On a recent Reddit post, one fan of The Finals argues that the game would be a perfect fit for Gun Game, a long-running mode that was made popular by CoD.

The user argues that the game is “practically begging for a ‘Gun Game’ mode.”

The player lays out just how they think the mode could work, with all participants working their way through each of the three classes and their respective weapons.

“Once you get 1 kill for each weapon heavy has you your character swaps to medium. And once you get 6 kills you swap to light which requires 9 kills because 9 weapons.”

For context, Gun Game sees players put into a match with a specific starting weapon. Then, as they get a kill with the weapon, they change to a new one. They progress through each weapon until someone gets a kill with each one.

Many other users were onboard with this idea, with one responding: “I completely agree with you.”

Of course, there were some other players that brought up the logistics of having this mode in the game, with some being concerned about how to switch character classes.

One fan raised concern about the game’s maps being developed for objective-based modes: “Kinda but this game is objective based. This would just be for killing people and idk if that would work that well with this games maps.”

This is all talk, however, and the devs have made no indication of a Gun Game kind of mode coming to The Finals. If it were, though, the community seems poised to be happy with that decision.