Insane Warzone glitch gives players infinite respawns on Rebirth Island

Published: 21/Dec/2020 4:58

by Brad Norton
Warzone Rebirth Island map
Activision

Rebirth Island has barely been live for a week in Warzone and yet players have already uncovered a game-breaking issue that’s providing an infinite number of lives on the new map.

Blackout’s Alcatraz is back in full force as small lobbies drop into the mix for fast-paced battle royale gameplay. One unique twist to Warzone’s Rebirth Island is that players can respawn and try their luck again if they’re taken out.

This leads to some intense encounters with teams constantly redeploying. However, it comes with a limit. Eventually, there must be a winner, so respawns are limited. Though there’s a new exploit working against these rules.

Teams have accidentally stumbled upon a game-breaking bug that allows for infinite respawns. No matter how many times they’re knocked out, regardless of gas taking up the entire map, this glitch kept them dropping back in on repeat.

In Rebirth Island, after I died and third teammate left, my "view" was stuck and my teammate kept redeploying again and again until everyone died in the gas and we won the game, if this is a new exploit please fix that ASAP from CODWarzone

30 players remained in the regular Rebirth Island lobby on December 20. Nothing out of the ordinary seemed to happy up until Reddit user ‘moi865’ was taken out of commission. Instead of their countdown reaching zero and letting them redeploy, they were trapped.

A teammate left the game right at this split second, causing their view to remain stuck in one place. There was no way to redeploy or even move the camera around. However, their final remaining teammate had some better luck. They were able to respawn again and again without issue.

The game completely bugged out, giving infinite lives and paving the way for a free win. No matter how many times their ally died, they simply couldn’t lose. Even the gas wasn’t enough to stop them as they could just redeploy once again.

Toxic gas took over the entire map. It didn’t take long before the win was locked up. Obviously, this wasn’t intentional but if timed right, there’s nothing stopping one player from leaving every game to guaranteed wins for the other two.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Teams could be seeing this victory screen on Rebirth Island every match if they utilize the new exploit.

It took a good while for the match to play out but the win was guaranteed early on. Activision is yet to address this particular issue, but given how damaging it is, expect to see a fix relatively soon.

If you’re just getting your footing on Rebirth Island and want to secure some wins without an exploit, here’s a rundown on our best landing spots for the new map.

DougisRaw’s team wins New York Subliners’ $100k WarzoneMania: Full results

Published: 21/Dec/2020 3:05 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 3:10

by Joe Craven
Warzone image with logo and NYSL logo
Infinity Ward/NYSL

New York Subliners Warzone

The Call of Duty League’s New York Subliners hosted a $100,000 WarzoneMania tournament to celebrate the start of Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 Warzone integrations. Captains drafted their teams, squads went head to head, and we’ve got the full rundown in case you missed out.

Warzone’s popularity has taken many by surprise, even those within the Call of Duty community. While Black Ops 4’s Blackout piqued the interest of many community members, it failed to attract the competitive following that has grown around Warzone. Now, Call of Duty League pros and Twitch streamers alike are all competing in high-stakes Warzone tourneys.

We have seen thousands of dollars earned in various tournaments, and another $100,000 in prize money just got added to the mix with New York’s WarzoneMania (as well as $25,000 in gifted Twitch subscriptions). It presented an opportunity for some of the best Warzone players in the world to expand their earned prize money totals.

Below, you’ll find the full recap for the tournament as well as the teams and format for the uniquely structured event.

New York Subliners WarzoneMania: Day 1 Recap

Warzone character aiming at downed player

On Day 1, all 19 teams kicked off and got cooking. With a timed kill raee, the top six teams guaranteed placement in the Grand Finals while the remaining squads took to Rebirth Island for a chance to guarantee two final spots. Aydan’s squad built a huge lead during the kill race, but got joined by Swagg, MuTeX, HusKerrs, Vikkstar, and Tfue’s groups in the top six.

Then, during an incredibly close Rebirth Rumble contest, one unsurprising and one surprising team made it out. A renowned Warzone star, Tommey earned placement with his trio. And, on the more surprising side of things, Clayster must have gotten some hometown luck as he ended up being the only CDL captain to get a team into Day 2.

New York Subliners WarzoneMania: Day 2 Grand Final Recap

With eight teams left and $100,000 still ready to be spread around, the Grand Finals were all set to be a barn burner featuring Verdansk’s finest. While many of these Trios did well on the first day of action, some couldn’t quite capture that magic again on the second day.

Mutex, Adyan, HusKerrs, and Vikkstar all crashed out of the competition in the first round of Day 2. Some scorelines were closer than others, with just seven points separating Aydan and Tommey, for instance. Ultimately, only two teams could advance all the way through to the finals and it just so happened that DougisRaw and Clayster had the best lineups on the day, even with last-minute substitutes.

It all came down to this final showdown. DougisRaw and his teammates secured an early lead and Clayster’s squad could never quite catch up. Despite some remarkable solo plays and a few impressive matches, it wasn’t enough to secure the overall win. DougisRaw, TeePee, and Newbz won the event with a 61 point lead in the finals.

WarzoneMania Final results

Placement Team Prizing
1st DougisRaw, TeePee, Newbz $50,000
2nd Clayster, Frozone, Neslo $30,000
Top 4 Tommey, Rated, Enable $10,000
Top 4 FaZe Swagg, GDBooya, TTinyy $10,000
Top 8 Aydan, SuperEvan, JKap
Top 8 HusKerrs, AverageJoeWo, OpTic Jorge
Top 8 Vikkstar, Jukeyz, BennyCentral
Top 8 MuTeX, Diaz Biffle, Zer0

The single-elimination bracket for Day 2’s Grand Finals could be followed along here throughout the day.

NYSL WarzoneMania Stream

The event was streamed live on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. Though various competitors shared their perspectives throughout the tournament as well. We’ve embedded the central hub below for your convenience.

New York Subliners WarzoneMania teams

With a live snake draft hosted by caster Chris Puckett, the WarzoneMania teams were all decided. While some players, like Dillon ‘Attach’ Price and Seth ‘Scump’ Abners, lost internet connection and needed picks made for them — the rest of the captains were able to make all of their picks comfortably. While NBA champion JR Smith got drafted to the unavailable Scump’s team by casters, others got to deliberate and craft their preferred rosters from a crop of talented pros and streamers.

There will be 19 teams competing for their share of the prize pool. 12 captains were selected by the Subliners, while the rest were chosen by fans ahead of the draft. The team captains and their chosen teammates, in order of drafting position, follow below. All teams in bold were the ones that qualified for the grand finals on Day 2.

Draft Pick Team Captain Teammates
#1 FaZe Swagg GDBooya, TTinyy
#2 Symfuhny Zlaner, TheOceanOpz
#3 Attach ShadedStep, AquA
#4 HusKerrs AverageJoeWo, OpTic Jorge
#5 MuTeX Diaz Biffle, Zer0
#6 TeePee Merk, SlasheR
#7 Aydan SuperEvan, JKap
#8 Pamaj Yungstaz, Octane
#9 Tommey Rated, Enable
#10 Nufo Katie Bedford, LEGIQN
#11 ZooMaa Mack, Hydra
#12 Clayster Frozone, Neslo
#13 Vikkstar Jukeyz, BennyCentral
#14 Crimsix Blazt, Skyz
#15 MissesMae OPMarked, Apathy
#16 IceManIsaac Exzachtt, Warsz
#17 BobbyPoff Rallied, Almxnd
#18 Scump Wagnificent, JR Smith
#19 DougIsRaw TeePee, Newbz

 