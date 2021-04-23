How to play Black Ops Cold War Season 3 free access week for multiplayer & Outbreak Zombies - Dexerto

Activision and Treyarch have announced a brand-new free access week for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to celebrate the game’s Season 3 launch. Players will be able to try out both multiplayer and the Outbreak Zombies mode during the course of it.

Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is finally here. Players are able to experience everything both games have to offer and while most of the attention seems to be on Verdansk ’84, BOCW has gotten a ton of new content as well, including new maps, weapons, and more.

To celebrate the launch of Season 3, Activision is releasing yet another free access trial period for Black Ops Cold War so that players can try out everything it has to offer. Here’s what you need to know.

Black Ops Cold War free access week content

Like past free weekends, players will have access to almost all of the content currently in the game, with a few notable exceptions. Sixteen standard multiplayer maps, four large-scale multi-team maps, six gunfight maps, and the Outbreak mode will all be playable during the free weekend, giving players a chance to experience a ton.

Everything in the game’s multiplayer will be available try out, including the new Diesel and Yamantau multiplayer maps, Sticks and Stones, and even Nuketown 24/7.

When it comes to the game’s Zombies mode, only Outbreak will be available. This large-scale mode was added to the game during Season 2 and gives players a chance to experience the undead on the Fireteam multiplayer maps. With Season 3, a new area called Duga was added to the mode and will be available with during the Free Access Week.

Black Ops Cold War Free Access Week: dates, times, and downloads

Obviously since this only one free access week, players will only be able to try out this trial for a limited time. The free access week will only be available from April 23, 2021 at 10am PT to April 28, 2021 at 10am PT.

This means that, depending on when you’re reading this, you should be able to jump into your platforms storefront and download the trial without a problem.

To download it, simply go on your PlayStation or Xbox and search “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Free Access.” Players on PC may have to wait a bit, as Treyarch say the free trial period is a little delayed on the platform, but should still be available sometime on April 23.