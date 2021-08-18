Black Ops Cold War Operator skin is completely disabling aim assist

An Operator skin in Black Ops Cold War appears to be breaking aim assist for any opponents that attempt to shoot at the player using it.

Season 5 is well underway in Black Ops Cold War and players are enjoying all of the new content that arrived with the major update. Whether it’s the TEC-9 SMG or the array of brand new maps to battle on and learn, there’s plenty to get stuck into in Treyarch’s triple-A shooter.

However, despite all of the exciting new additions, it’s a single Operator cosmetic that’s causing a lot of problems for players in Season 5.

Having released in August, the Crystallized Weaver skin is one of the most visually impressive cosmetics in Cold War, but it isn’t exactly working as intended.

After a set of tests in private matches, a Cold War player realized that the skin completely breaks aim assist for anyone that attempts to shoot at it.

Crystallized Weaver skin completely breaks aim assist

After attempting to take down a player in multiplayer using the Crystallized Weaver skin, Call of Duty leaker Zesty noticed that they could never hit their shots, and aim assist didn’t seem to be kicking in.

To test the theory, they jumped into a private match with a friend and it didn’t take them long to realize that something was seriously wrong.

Whenever Zesty attempted to hit a moving target using the Crystallized Weaver skin, their aim would move around erratically and completely miss the enemy.

This is an incredibly strange bug, as these issues usually affect the players using the cosmetic, not those who have to face it in a match.

🚨AIM ASSIST BROKEN ON WEAVER🚨 Aim Assist is broken on the new Crystalized Weaver skin! Not sure if this is only for Cold War or also for Warzone, we are testing right now.https://t.co/Ydyk8iMvK1 (Credit: @OhGuny) — Zesty – COD News & Leaks (@ZestyCODLeaks) August 18, 2021

As Zesty mentioned in the tweet, it’s currently unknown whether this issue is affecting players in Warzone, but so far it appears to be limited to Cold War.

The Crystallized Weaver skin is currently available on the Call of Duty store for 2,400 COD points in a bundle and it’s unclear whether Treyarch has any plans to remove it.

At this point in time, the cosmetic gives players a huge advantage in matches, so the devs will have to get this issue fixed as soon as possible.