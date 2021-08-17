Cold War player claims insane Tec-9 TTK makes other SMGs “useless”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players have been getting their hands on the new Tec-9 SMG in Season 5, and it’s already being lambasted as overpowered and accused of making other SMGs “useless” in the game.

The Tec-9 arrived in Cold War and Warzone in mid-August alongside the launch of Season 5 and the new EM2 assault rifle.

Both weapons have seen a decent amount of use across both games, and while the EM2 is definitely a more popular pick in Verdansk, the Tec-9 is proving to be a real issue in Cold War’s regular multiplayer modes.

With a variety of loadout and fire rate options for the gun, players are beginning to realize that it’s even stronger than initially thought.

Advertisement

Anyone familiar with the gun will know it can be used in semi-automatic, burst fire or fully automatic modes — and this is where the issue exists.

Read More: Cold War players call for major sniper rework

Comparing the TTK of all the Cold War SMGs, Tsuikyit_The_VIP was in disbelief at the insane TTK of the full-auto Tec-9, which far outclasses the rest of the field.

The weapon has a 184ms TTK at its base maximum damage range of 15.2m. For comparison, the only SMGs that beat this are burst fire guns: the burst Tec-9 and the KSP 45.

When comparing it to other full-auto SMGs though, the Tec-9 clearly outclasses them by a long shot. Possible fixes for this, as explained by Tsuikyit, could include a recoil or damage nerf, a magazine size penalty, or even an open bolt delay.

Advertisement

If you feel like you’ve been killed by the Tec-9 a lot since it arrived in-game, now you know why — especially if it’s burst fire or, even worse, full auto.

Whether developers Treyarch address this in a future update remains to be seen.