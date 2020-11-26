How to glitch outside Nuketown ’84 for free kills in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

The Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the final event of 2020, as Fortnite players have the chance to compete against a star-studded list of influencers and win big prizes.

This is the fourth edition of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series, and previous tournaments were won by surprise teams, so it could be your chance. You’ll need to make it through the qualifiers to take home the winner’s prize and a year’s worth of free burritos in the finale.

How to sign up

The competition is open to all players in the US or Canada ages 13 years and up. You’ll need to squad up with two teammates, as this is a Trios event, and register your team here.

It’s important to note that all teams need to have one player on PC as party leader, so you’re able to queue in custom lobbies via Mayhem.

The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers will then advance to the finale on December 8.

Chipotle Challenger Series Stream

You can watch the action unfold on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Schedule

Qualifiers

November 24: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST

December 1st: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST

Chipotle Challenger Series VI Finale

December 8: 3pm PST/6pm EST

Who’s playing?

The fourth Chipotle Challenger series features another star-studded lineup of contestants, who you have the chance to compete against.

Streamers / Pro Players

Bugha

Mongraal

Clix

NickEh30

Nate Hill

Ewok

Ronaldo

ARKHRAM

Rehx

EpikWhale

dubs

Reverse2K

Emad

Zexrow

Celebrities / Athletes

Juju Smith-Schuster

Tyler Josheph (Twenty One Pilots)

Jagger Eaton

Heimana Reynolds

Format

Qualifiers

In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there are four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams score one point for each elimination they earn, as well as points for placing.

Up to 1000 trio teams

Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window

Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

Qualifying teams then have the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.

Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance

17 teams of invited talent

Private lobby

5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secure themselves free burritos for a year!

1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year

2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year

3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year

Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results

Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30

Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.

Full results & tournament recap

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 – July 16

As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.

Full results, highlights & recap

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge Results – October 1

This time, though, the winners were a little less shocking as Furious, Ronaldo, and illest took home the grand prize – $50,000 and a year’s worth of free Chipotle burritos!

The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.

Full results & tournament recap.

What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?

The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.

A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.

These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.

Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.

Chipotle and esports

This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.

In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.

More from Dexerto and Chipotle

Which guns should you be using – and which should you be avoiding – in Fortnite Chapter 2? Find out everything you need to know about which weapons are the most powerful with our ultimate tier list.

Today, CouRage is a streaming superstar – but how did he get there? This is the story of how Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop went from a young fan with a passion for esports, to one of Call of Duty’s most iconic commentators, to one of the most popular streamers in the world.

How did @CouRageJD became a world famous streamer? 🤔 The former Call of Duty caster tells @ThePhenomenalEE the key moments of his career which led him to stardom at #DHATL19 🔥 Chipotle Challenger Series | w/@ChipotleTweets pic.twitter.com/LZP1kQNi5J — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) November 17, 2019

New to Fortnite? If you haven’t played much of Epic Games’ battle royale juggernaut before, we’ve got some tips that will help you get into the swing of things.

The arrival of Fortnite’s “Chapter 2” brought with it an all-new island for players to battle on, and we’ve outlined some of the best places to land on the new map.