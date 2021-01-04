Logo
Black Ops Cold War leaker claims to reveal when League Play will be released

Published: 4/Jan/2021 1:03

by Theo Salaun
Black Ops Cold War

For months now, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s fans have been wondering if, and when, League Play would finally be coming back to CoD. And, according to a reliable leaker, its return is near.

Amidst the drama surrounding skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Call of Duty, casual and hardcore fans alike have been desperate for any information about a dedicated competitive mode. Since Treyarch debuted League Play in 2012, Infinity Ward has never included it in their titles, so the last time CoD fans got to enjoy a ranked playlist was in 2019 with Black Ops 4.

Now, following a year of Modern Warfare, fans were disappointed to find out that the competitive mode wasn’t returning upon the November 2020 release of Treyarch and Raven Software’s Black Ops Cold War.  

Instead, sweaty and chill players have been grouped together in open lobbies that become restricted by an SBMM algorithm that the developers keep tightly under wraps. Fortunately, though, noted leaker and CoD insider, Tom Henderson (formerly known as Long Sensation) claims the ranked mode is scheduled to arrive in Q1 of 2021.

(For mobile users, segment begins at 17:20)

As shared in a recent YouTube video, Henderson’s sources haven’t given the insider a firm date that he is willing to share with the public, but he does have an estimate. And he explained the boundaries of that estimate during a January 3 livestream: “League Play is scheduled for this quarter, so between now and March.”

Furthermore, he put the expectations into seasonal terms by elaborating that League Play should be available in “Season 2, could be halfway through Season 2 and then, obviously if not, it will be Season 3.”

This timeline generally fits previous iterations of the franchise, as Black Ops 4’s League Play released on February 21, 2019, around four months after the game’s release on October 12, 2018. With BOCW’s November, 2020 launch, a four-month wait would mean League Play’s release sometime in March, right at the tail-end of Henderson’s estimate.

League Play was a beloved feature in Black Ops 4.

With months of controversy surrounding Modern Warfare and then Black Ops Cold War’s SBMM dynamics, many arguments have centered on the absence of a traditional ranked mode. 

Just as in other competitive shooters, like Overwatch for example, both fans and professional players have argued that there should be a dedicated ranked mode alongside more casual playlists with looser SBMM restraints.

To the delight of fans, Henderson’s sources suggest that this solution could be coming soon. If the leak holds true, players will be able to grind the leaderboards sometime between now and March.

Sledgehammer Games allegedly developing Call of Duty’s 2021 release

Published: 4/Jan/2021 0:38 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 0:41

by Brad Norton
As we enter 2021, the developers for this year’s Call of Duty title remain shrouded in mystery, though a prominent leaker appears to have tipped Sledgehammer Games for the next release.

One thing is a constant when it comes to Call of Duty: we can always expect a new release towards the end of each calendar year. While it was originally Treyarch and Infinity Ward rotating on a two-year development cycle, Sledgehammer Games was added into the mix for a brief period. 

From roughly 2012 to 2017, Sledgehammer Games worked on their own titles. Both Advanced Warfare and WWII were released throughout this period. Shortly after, the studio fell back into an assisting role, aiding the development of both 2019’s Modern Warfare and 2020’s Black Ops Cold War.

We’re still a few months out from the reveal of 2021’s title. However, we could be in store for another full release helmed by Sledgehammer Games, according to a prominent leaker Tom Henderson.

With a history of credible leaks in the CoD community, Henderson, formerly known as YouTuber Long Sensation, shared an image on January 3. This tweet displayed a timeline of the past two years and how all three major studios fall in place.

Infinity Ward continued with Warzone development long after its release, according to Henderson. The studio only handed things over in September 2020, giving them just 14 months of development time on a new release, assuming the next title arrives in November 2021 as expected.

“Infinity Ward isn’t working on the next title,” he followed up in a Q&A stream on the same day.

Call of Duty Warzone graphic
With the major success of Warzone, it appears as though Infinity Ward developed post-launch content through until September 2020.

“Warzone post-launch content ended [for Infinity Ward] in September. A lot of Infinity Ward’s resources were put into Warzone.”

Obviously, pumping out an entire new CoD in just 14 months would be an extreme turnaround. Therefore, Sledgehammer Games has supposedly been hard at work on the upcoming release since August 2019. 

With a release date of November 12 seemingly in place, this could mean that the studio has been focused 2021’s title for two years and three months, according to Henderson.

In terms of what this title might actually be, little is known. “Advanced Warfare 2 and a WWII sequel are both plausible,” he said during the stream. Henderson also pointed towards a direct sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare just a few months ago.

Clearly, there is a wide range of possibilities for the next title. Anything from mobile exoskeletons to more grounded combat from the WWII era. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the 2021 release comes into focus.