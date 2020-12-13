Logo
Drift0r reveals SBMM affects connection quality in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 13/Dec/2020 20:23

by Julian Young
Black Ops Cold War Adler With Logo
Activision / Treyarch

The release of Black Ops Cold War has been plagued by complaints about weapon skins, progression, and, of course, skill-based matchmaking. Popular YouTuber Drift0r has revealed that the SBMM in Cold War can even change connection quality based on skill level.

Even before the official release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war, the game’s community was up in arms about the title’s skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) system. Since launch, prominent content creators like Drift0r, XclusiveAce, JGOD, and S0ur have conducted extensive research into how strong the SBMM in this title is.

After reviewing the findings, Drift0r released a YouTube video that confirmed the presence of SBMM in Black Ops Cold War and revealed that, for the first time in franchise history, it appears the system is affecting connection quality.

Black Ops Cold War SBMM testing and results

The four content creators took a deep dive into Cold War’s SBMM implementation and provided the raw data they compiled for the community to review. The group set certain standards for the testing – like enabling crossplay and playing the same number of games on each account – to ensure the data is consistent and as accurate as possible.

They decided to look at several specific data points: matchmaking time, ping to server, lobby kill/death ratio, lobby score per minute, and the account’s K/D and SPM figures for the last five games. After reviewing the data they collected, Drift0r revealed the group’s major findings:

  1. High-skill accounts take longer to find a match and have higher ping than low-skill accounts
  2. Cold War’s ping scales off base connection quality (if a player has 10 ping it will double to 20, but if a player has 40 ping it will double to 80)
  3. The group’s ping increased anywhere from 10 to 25 ms after switching to a high-skill account
  4. The group’s matchmaking time increased anywhere from 10 to 25 seconds after switching to a high-skill account
Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Trailer Adler
Activision / Treyarch
SBMM in Black Ops Cold War has been an issue since the game’s Alpha and Beta.

The data collected not only confirms that SBMM exists in Cold War but that it can increase or decrease a player’s ping depending on their performance. In a game where connection and hit registration are quite literally the difference between life and death, this has huge implications.

The results also show that an account’s K/D ratio over its past five games appears to affect matchmaking, explaining why players might have a few good games in a row followed by a few bad games. Drift0r confirmed that “your recent performance is definitely being considered by the algorithm.”

Drift0r also says that SBMM feels like a problem for most players because they are being matched so closely with others of similar skill. When players are constantly being matched with opponents around the same skill level, the in-game experience will feel more difficult.

Black Ops Cold War Drift0r Video
YouTube / Drift0r
Research done by Drift0r and other content creators has revealed new info on how SBMM operates in Black Ops Cold War.

Drift0r’s opinions on Black Ops Cold War SBMM

Drift0r was not happy with the group’s findings; in his YouTube video, he confirmed that this system is a huge problem for players with poor connections and above-average skill level, and they are being severely handicapped.

Despite his concerns about the current system, the YouTuber does not want SBMM removed from the game entirely. He confirmed that some version of the system for normal skill brackets would be fine, but it should not be as strict as the current implementation.

“Call of Duty is not a competitive shooter; Call of Duty is, at its core, a very casual game,” he said. “Call of Duty is built to be or was built to be, enjoyable as a casual game, where you do fun things or flashy things. Call of Duty is enjoyable for its craziness, and not its competitiveness.”

Now we’ll just have to wait and see whether anything changes with skill-based matchmaking moving forward.

Best Warzone Sniper Rifles and loadouts to use for them

Published: 13/Dec/2020 19:58

by Theo Salaun
Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk is a large territory and sometimes you’ll want to defeat enemies from range. Among the game’s sniper and marksman rifles, here are the best ones to use in your loadouts.

Personal preference should dictate your choice of sniper, or any loadout really, in Warzone. But with snipers, there is a more obvious trade-off to choose between: range or speed. Any of the best options will let you knock someone, fully armored with a headshot, but the distance and quickness with which you can do so varies greatly.

Here, we consider a sniper to be any sniper or marksman that can effectively down a fully armored foe with one shot. Depending on how you like to play, qualities like bullet velocity (which dictates your drop-off at range) and firing rate will prove paramount.

The best sniper is one that suits your style, but each rifle is unique and should be treated as such. Instead of messing around with attachments to make a gun something that it’s not, here are rankings for the best snipers in Warzone, with loadouts and attachments that maximize their individual efficiencies.

4. AX-50: Best loadout for Warzone

ax-50 best warzone loadout

The most popular sniper in the Call of Duty League, the AX-50 is probably the most balanced sniper in the entire game. While it can’t down people across the map quite as easily as the HDR, it’s a much more versatile option given its mobility, aim-down-sight (ADS), and firing rate advantages.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Arms Pro
  • Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
  • Stock: Singuard Arms Marksman
  • Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

This AX-50 class maintains enough bullet velocity and accuracy to prove lethal from range, while still enjoying some mobility. You can be fairly comfortable pulling it out for a quick down during a gunfight before pushing with an AR or SMG. 

If you’re comfortable with the sway and want to make this even more mobile, feel free to replace the Grip Tape with a Tac Laser. But if you’re pairing this with a mobile AR like a RAM-7, AS VAL, or iron-sight M4A1, then it feels better to maintain the emphasis on accuracy.

3. SP-R 208: Best loadout for Warzone

sp-r 208 best warzone loadout

The SP-R’s Lapua and Norma mags were nerfed in early October so the gun is no longer overpowered, but still very potent. Like the AX-50, the SP-R is a balanced rifle, but on the other side of the spectrum. It’s not quite as fast as the Kar98k or as effective at range as the AX-50, but it’s a nice option somewhere in between.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: SP-R 26”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm
  • Ammunition: .300 Norma Mag 5-R Mags

Past the mid-range, the Kar98k’s damage and bullet velocity make it harder to manage against fully armored opponents. For those who want to retain a speedy ADS and firing rate, but also want to knock enemies more easily at range, this SP-R class is perfect. And yes, this is the class that HusKerrs uses when going off-meta at times.

You can pair this with a mobile AR, like the AX-50, or, if you’re feeling particularly confident in the mid-range, feel free to pair it with an SMG like the MP7, MP5, or AUG.

2. Kar98k: Best loadout for Warzone

kar98k best warzone loadout

Far from a traditional sniper, the Kar98k is one of the funnest guns in Warzone, albeit one of the hardest to use. With an incredibly quick firing rate and ADS, this rifle takes the place of an AR in your traditional loadout and is best-suited to those with the mechanical accuracy to hit headshots on the regular.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Perk: Sleight of Hand

At deep ranges, you won’t be able to knock enemies so easily with a headshot. But, with the Tac Laser and Sleight of Hand equipped, you can whip this Kar98k out at a moment’s notice and get a couple downs in quick succession.

If you want added control, then the Sleight of Hand can be replaced. But this class feels great and you can pair it with a 60-round-mag MP7 for a very fun, balanced loadout.

1. HDR: Best loadout for Warzone

hdr best warzone loadout

Verdansk’s most dangerous sniper, if you’ve ever been downed from hundreds of yards away out of nowhere…it was probably an HDR. This gun is heavy and slow-moving, but its sway and drop-off at range are both entirely negligible.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: 26.9” HDR Pro
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
  • Stock: FTAC Champion

This is the HDR loadout for those who want to hit obnoxious shots. It’s not about moving around, downing an enemy, and rushing in with a numbers advantage. It’s about sitting back, taking out enemies from afar, and trying to knock Most Wanted contract-bearers out of their helicopters across the map.

Forget your VLK 3.0x Optic ARs and any SMGs when running this HDR, it’s slow and nasty from very far, so you’ll need a secondary that can handle work in the mid- and short-range. That makes an M4A1 or CR-56 AMAX, with either iron sights or something like the G.I. Mini Reflex, the way to go.

Infinity Ward
There’s a ton of variety in play styles, even among the four best snipers in Warzone.

The other Sniper and Marksman rifles

There are two other snipers (Rytex AMR, Dragunov) and three other marksman rifles (EBR-14, MK2 Carbine, SKS) in Warzone. None of them are really worth bringing out. 

If you want to mess around and try random things out, go for it, but these are practically out-classed by the top four snipers listed here.