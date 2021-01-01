Treyarch has confirmed plans to bring back Final Killcams in Black Ops Cold War, though only for the Search & Destroy playlists, after months of Call of Duty fans begging to get the game-ending replays added to the 2020 title.

Call of Duty has always looked to evolve with its annual titles, often shedding features ⁠— both popular and unpopular ⁠— in an effort to keep the juggernaut FPS franchise feeling ‘fresh.’

In Black Ops 4, Treyarch made the call to strip out the ever-popular Final Killcam. In its place, they introduced a new “Best Play” replay. While many enjoyed the swap, Search & Destroy fans have been less than pleased, to say the least.

The Search & Destroy community believes Final Killcams are “perfect” for their preferred game mode, and we’re inclined to agree; ‘SND’ is all about the one-vs-one duels and flashy final plays. It makes sense to show them over anything else.

Luckily, it looks like Treyarch has finally decided to make a change.

Treyarch “ready” to re-add Final Killcams

Starting in early 2021, all Search & Destroy lobbies in Black Ops Cold War will implement a “hybrid system” which will choose which game-ending replay is shown. This will include both “Best Plays” and the iconic Final Killcams.

“We have a design ready for a ‘hybrid system’ that will play Best Play or Final Killcam, depending on what ends the round,” Treyarch’s lead game designer Matt Scronce confirmed on Twitter on Thursday, December 31.

Scronce added there is “no ETA” on when it will be shipped onto live servers, however. It won’t get implemented “until we’re back from our break,” he said.

Considering Scronce confirmed the system is “ready, ” Search & Destroy fans probably won’t have long to wait. Treyarch are expected back in early January; that means a new Black Ops Cold War update shouldn’t be far behind.

Dexerto expects this new “hybrid system” to be included in that patch.

While Treyarch is relenting on how the game-ending replay works in Search & Destroy, there’s been no mention of other Black Ops Cold War playlists. That likely means the title’s other modes will stick with “Best Play” replays, for now.

We’ll make sure to update you if these plans change at any point in the future.