Call of Duty pros ban AK-47 from competitive in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 3/Jan/2021 11:39

by Calum Patterson
As the competitive Call of Duty scene gears up for the 2021 CDL season, the pro community is hard at work trying to establish the best possible ‘meta’ for Black Ops Cold War. The latest ‘GA’ (Gentleman’s Agreement) has banned out the AK-47 assault rifle.

It’s been a turbulent first couple of months for competitive CoD in the newest game, with a lot of focus on the use of GA’s to balance the game.

What are GAs?

GA simply stands for Gentleman’s Agreement – an understanding among pro and amateur players not to use a certain weapon, perk, or piece of equipment, even if it’s not banned in the official competitive ruleset.

These GAs are often seen as necessary to keep the game competitive, as the base Call of Duty releases are designed with the casual player in mind, not the professional.

If you learn to control the AK’s recoil, it can be a deadly weapon at range.

Treyarch are supportive of this experimentation this year, with lead designer Tony Flame confirming that they are working with the players to establish the best ruleset before competition officially begins in the league.

This has resulted in some eyebrow-raising GAs though, and the latest is the AK-47. The weapon had become the AR of choice in late 2020, but the pro community has now deemed it too powerful to remain.

FaZe player Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson said it was his last day with the AK on January 2.

Former Paris Legion player Matthew ‘KiSMET’ Tinsley commented that after his first match without the AK, it was “so much better.”

Of course, with the AK47 out of the picture, it allows for other weapons to pick up in popularity. The stand-out option at the moment appears to be the Krig-6.

However, as one weapon is GA’d, another is sure to take its place in the ‘overpowered’ position – a criticism fans have often levied at the pro players. Are the weapons really too powerful, or are the top players simply banning things to their own personal advantage.

It remains to be seen how the meta shakes out before the first CDL event of the season. There’s no date for when this will yet, although announcements from the Call of Duty League are expected soon.

Warzone app on PC shows K/D of every other player and could “ruin the game”

Published: 3/Jan/2021 11:11

by Connor Bennett
Call of Duty Warzone players have found a new companion app that shows the stats of everyone in a game, including KD, allowing them to pick and choose who they play against. 

Just like in plenty of other games, the debate around skill-based matchmaking – SBMM – has raged like wildfire in Warzone, especially when it comes to the cream of the crop. 

In theory, SBMM is meant to match you up with players in your skill range, however, some players have taken advantage of reverse boosting – purposefully performing worse so their rating is knocked down – as well as playing with lower level players to get a better lobby.

However, there is now a companion app for PC players that allows them to see, before the game gets underway, the stats of every player and team in their lobby – letting them pick and choose who they want to play against. 

Warzone gave Call of Duty a huge new lease of life but it hasn’t been without issue.

Popular Warzone content creator JaredFPS showed off just how detailed the app is on January 2 during his stream, noting that it “ruins the game completely.”

Before the lobby loads, the app quickly shows the top-rated players in the game, including their levels – so you can get a sense of who might be a hacker and who might be real. 

As Jared shows, with the pre-match countdown ticking down, the app can be pulled up to show the stats of everyone in the game. That includes the average KD ratio of the lobby as a whole, the players with the best KD, their average placing, and even how many suspicious matches they’ve had and total headshots. It’s pretty detailed, all in all. 

“So, if I’m in a tournament, I’d be like ‘lets back out and let’s try a different lobby’ until you get a .8 or .9 average KD,” said Jared, adding that this app is why some players have been getting stream sniped and having games ruined. 

Given that it’s a third-party app and it’s not explicitly cheating, it’d be hard for the Warzone devs to make it useless like they have done with certain hacks and it might be up to players to simply not use it.