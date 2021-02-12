Logo
Black Ops Cold War cosplayer prepares to fight undead as Helen Park

Published: 12/Feb/2021 0:44 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 1:06

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Reddit, NukeyNuke2311

Black Ops Cold War

Helen Park was one of the more memorable characters from Black Ops Cold War, and now, a cosplayer has shown off a pretty accurate representation of the character that’s sure to leave fans impressed. 

The Black Ops Cold War campaign was a bit of a mixed bag. While some criticized the story, others found the characters engaging and memorable for the most part.

One of the more recognizable characters was Helen Park, a former M16 operator who helps the gang and the main character, Bell, throughout the campaign to try and stop Perseus. She even makes an appearance as an Operator in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, and fans seem to have taken a liking to her.

Activision
The outfit the Redditor based her cosplay on is Park’s standard Operator skin.

In a Reddit post that’s garnered 3,500 upvotes, user NukeyNuke2311 has brought the character to life in a remarkable manner. The outfit the user based the cosplay on is Park’s standard Operator outfit in both the Multiplayer and Zombies modes – and it seems to be pretty accurate, overall.

When comparing the outfits side-by-side, it’s easy to notice the similarities. Between the snow cap, the gloves, and the overall gear, it looks like it was ripped right out of the game. Even though the jacket might be a lighter color than the one seen in-game, it’s still a pretty accurate representation of the MP and Zombies Operator.

Helen Park in Call of Duty
Reddit: NukeyNuke2311
Nukey’s Helen Park cosplay has taken Reddit by storm.

The Reddit user even finished off the cosplay with a pretty accurate Ray Gun prop, making it clear that she had Zombies on the mind when she was making the outfit. It’s unclear whether or not she made the prop herself, as she hasn’t yet answered the question after it was posed by several fans, but it’s still a great addition.

This isn’t the first time she’s cosplayed as Park either; a few days back, she posted a cosplay based on the outfit seen in the game’s story, mode and it’s also a pretty accurate rendition – although this new one takes the cake.

Here’s hoping that she continues with the Call of Duty cosplays in the future, as it seems like she certainly has a knack for them.

