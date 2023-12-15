Call of Duty fans debate which character should get their own game

Fans of Call of Duty are in a heated discussion about which campaign characters they think are deserving of their own game.

Despite being known mostly for its multiplayer component, the Call of Duty game series has had a few colorful characters in its single player campaigns that have stuck with players.

Some of these much-loved characters have lasted throughout multiple entries in the franchise due to their popularity.

Fans have begun to debate which of these characters have the potential – or at least, pure love from the community – to have their own solo game made about them.

Call of Duty fans want to know which characters deserve their own game

The discussion began on Reddit, where a user made a post titled, “If you could give any COD character their own game, which character should it be?” The post was accompanied with an image of Reznov, a popular character from Treyarch’s World at War and Black Ops series.

One user agreed with the post, saying they’d love to have a full Soviet-centered campaign about Reznov instead of “… just 1 mission from BO1.”

Reddit

A few other users have voiced their desire for a game about Hudson, another popular character from the Black Ops series who served as Alex Mason’s handler.

Despite being a prominent presence in every Black Ops game, many players feel that there is unexplored territory for the character that could work out to be an interesting game.

Another user mentioned Captain MacMillan from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. MacMillan was only in two missions in the campaign, but they were two of the best-loved missions in the franchise.

Other players are wanting one about Ghost, everyone’s favorite masked character from the original and current Modern Warfare games.