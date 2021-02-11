Logo
The Legend of Korra cosplayer goes viral as true-to-life Avatar

Published: 11/Feb/2021 18:38

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Avatar Korra next to cosplayer.
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @oichichan, @fokken__greed

The Legend of Korra

A Legend of Korra cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her epic transformation into the popular Avatar. 

Four years after the Last Airbender ended in 2008, series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko returned with a sequel called The Legend of Korra.  The spinoff follows the new Avatar after Aang.

Prolific cosplayer ‘oichichan‘ celebrated the beloved heroine by bringing her to life with an insanely accurate costume. The artist’s perfect take on the protagonist will leave fans of the show in awe.

Screenshot of Legend of Korra wallpaper Avatar Korra.
Nickelodeon / Netflix
The Last Airbender had a sequel in 2012 called The Legend of Korra.

Cosplayer bends the elements as real life Avatar Korra

Taking place 70 years after the events of The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra centers around the era of Avatar Korra. The four season epic chronicles her journey to discover her purpose as the protector between the spirit and human world.

Popular cosplayer oichichan went viral after sharing her pitch perfect re-creation of the animated protagonist. The talented artist portrayed the heroine’s signature season one look by mirroring the character’s blue and white attire.

Photographer ‘fokken__greed‘ brilliantly captured her posing against a winter wonderland backdrop. The snowy landscape accurately depicts Korra’s home, the Southern Water Tribe, which is featured in both season one and two of the animated series.

In another shot posted to Instagram, oichichan hilariously re-created a scene from the show where the Avatar becomes annoyed with her teacher. Not only is her cosplay incredibly detailed, the artist is also able to channel Korra’s fierce attitude.

Despite originally making its debut in 2012, The Legend of Korra saw a major resurgence in popularity eight years later after Netflix added it to its service in early 2020. It and The Last Airbender found a new generation of fans as the Nickelodeon animation became a massive hit online – again.

The groundbreaking shows have become a cultural phenomena. Those interested in jumping in to the beloved franchise are in luck as the entire series can currently be watched on the popular streaming platform.

Dark Souls cosplayer burns bright as amazing Fire Keeper

Published: 11/Feb/2021 7:17 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 7:20

by Andrew Amos
Lindsay Elyse Fire Keeper Dark Souls 3 cosplay
Bandai Namco / Instagram: gglindsayelyse

Dark Souls

The Fire Keeper in Dark Souls is a friendly sight to come across when journeying around Lothric. Meeting her in the Firelink Shrine lets you shine even brighter as a player by helping you level up, and seeing this cosplay might just have the same effect.

Dark Souls’ Fire Keeper may not be able to see her beauty, but she’s a welcoming NPC to stumble across during your path through Lothric.

Locating in the Firelink Shrine, she can help you ‘heal’ Dark Sigils, and even is linked to one of the game’s endings ⁠— The End of Fire. While she shines bright in-game, Fire Keepers are actually “robbed of light,” serving as vessels for souls.

Fire Keeper in Dark Souls 3
Bandai Namco
The Fire Keeper is one of the big NPCs in Dark Souls 3.

Cosplayer Lindsay Elyse has managed to perfectly recreate the Fire Keeper in real life though. Her cosplay of the Dark Souls NPC has turned many heads.

Featuring the Keeper’s iconic headwear, Elyse’s cosplay has missed no detail. The deep black dress, covering her from neck-to-toe, is exquisitely lined with jewels.

She also did the arm coverings from scratch, leaving only her fingers exposed to the light ⁠— just like the Keepers in-game. Her cosplay is very true to the character, and looks magnificent.

Of course, she has plenty of uses for it. A Twitch streamer, Elyse actually used images of it to promote her stream where she was playing Dark Souls 3. Hopefully with a cosplay like this, she’d be gunning for The End of Fire ending.

It’d be a challenge to play Dark Souls in the cosplay ⁠— after all, she is completely blind while wearing it ⁠— but it’s still stunning to look at. The cosplayer described it as one of her “dream” cosplays, and she put the effort in to really make it just that.