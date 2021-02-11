The Legend of Korra cosplayer goes viral as true-to-life Avatar

A Legend of Korra cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her epic transformation into the popular Avatar.

Four years after the Last Airbender ended in 2008, series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko returned with a sequel called The Legend of Korra. The spinoff follows the new Avatar after Aang.

Prolific cosplayer ‘oichichan‘ celebrated the beloved heroine by bringing her to life with an insanely accurate costume. The artist’s perfect take on the protagonist will leave fans of the show in awe.

Cosplayer bends the elements as real life Avatar Korra

Taking place 70 years after the events of The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra centers around the era of Avatar Korra. The four season epic chronicles her journey to discover her purpose as the protector between the spirit and human world.

Popular cosplayer oichichan went viral after sharing her pitch perfect re-creation of the animated protagonist. The talented artist portrayed the heroine’s signature season one look by mirroring the character’s blue and white attire.

Photographer ‘fokken__greed‘ brilliantly captured her posing against a winter wonderland backdrop. The snowy landscape accurately depicts Korra’s home, the Southern Water Tribe, which is featured in both season one and two of the animated series.

In another shot posted to Instagram, oichichan hilariously re-created a scene from the show where the Avatar becomes annoyed with her teacher. Not only is her cosplay incredibly detailed, the artist is also able to channel Korra’s fierce attitude.

Despite originally making its debut in 2012, The Legend of Korra saw a major resurgence in popularity eight years later after Netflix added it to its service in early 2020. It and The Last Airbender found a new generation of fans as the Nickelodeon animation became a massive hit online – again.

The groundbreaking shows have become a cultural phenomena. Those interested in jumping in to the beloved franchise are in luck as the entire series can currently be watched on the popular streaming platform.