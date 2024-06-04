Black Ops 6 teaser in Warzone confirms return of fan-favorite character

A Black Ops 6 teaser inserted into Warzone’s intro cutscene has confirmed the return of the fan-favorite Frank Woods character in CoD’s next installment.

The hype for Black Ops 6 is building immensely and as we get closer to its release date, Activision has been slowly opening the floodgates as teasers and advertisements flow in for it.

Alongside Activision’s marketing for the game, leakers have been uncovering many other details about BO6, and in one of the leaked pre-order bonuses, the return of Frank Woods was first teased.

However, this possible return was unconfirmed until players spotted a teaser for Black Ops 6 quietly inserted into Warzone on June 3, one that all but confirmed Frank Woods’ appearance in the next installment.

Article continues after ad

In Warzone’s intro cutscene upon loading into a game on Urzikstan, footage of Graves normally plays where he gives a quick brief of what players will be doing, a sequence that many Warzone players are very familiar with.

Article continues after ad

Instead, now the cutscene glitches into a sequence of Frank Woods in a wheelchair giving a mission brief straight to the player.

“We got intel there might be key information that might finally reveal that mole we’ve been hunting. Now get out there and get to work,” Woods can be heard saying in the hijacked cutscene.

It’s unknown just how the cutscene will relate to BO6’s story, but it’s no surprise we’re seeing Frank Woods return in yet another Black Ops installment.

Article continues after ad

Introduced in the first Black Ops game, he has been a mainstay in the franchise, and is a pivotal character throughout the Black Ops saga, appearing in every game so far.

While it appears Woods will once again get a new playable Operator skin in Warzone and multiplayer, much like in previous years, there’s no word on if he’ll be playable in the Black Ops 6 campaign or not.