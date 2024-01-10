Warzone players sick of listening to “nimrod” character in opening scene

Warzone players are getting tired of watching the same cutscene before every match featuring a “nimrod” character.

Every match of Warzone begins with a bit of a build-up to your character dropping onto the map to begin playing.

This brief scene changed for this newest iteration of the game and it features the character of Graves from the single-player campaign.

However, many fans are over this scene, believing it to be too long and also having way too much Graves in it for their liking.

Warzone players are done with “nimrod” character before matches

A post was made on the Warzone subreddit asking a very simple question: “Why are we still listening to this nimrod?”

The post features an image of Graves, with the caption: “Whoever came up with this idea needs to go work at walmart. I can’t believe we still have to listen to him.”

The response to the post has been both humorous and critical of the scene, with one user saying, “Longest 3 minutes in history.”

Another player laments the way it has changed the reputation of Graves as a character: “They managed to take one of the most popular new characters from the MW reboot and make him the most despised character.”

It’s not just doom and gloom, though, as some users are just having fun with it by typing out the voice lines he has every time, such as: “Gear up. You’re going to the warzone. Weapons free on all threats.”

One player does bring up a point about why the devs keep the scene in, saying it remains so they can showoff skins to the player, which theoretically drives up sales for microtransactions.

The issue is that other fans have pointed out that this won’t necessarily work: “1/3 of the time my teammates are showcasing a different skin in the cutscene than in the actual match. Usually default skins. So if that was their motive somebody clearly bungled it.”

As of now, the cutscene is here to stay unless players can make their criticisms can change the development team’s mind.