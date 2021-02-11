Logo
Dark Souls cosplayer burns bright as amazing Fire Keeper

Published: 11/Feb/2021 7:17 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 7:20

by Andrew Amos
Lindsay Elyse Fire Keeper Dark Souls 3 cosplay
Bandai Namco / Instagram: gglindsayelyse

Dark Souls

The Fire Keeper in Dark Souls is a friendly sight to come across when journeying around Lothric. Meeting her in the Firelink Shrine lets you shine even brighter as a player by helping you level up, and seeing this cosplay might just have the same effect.

Dark Souls’ Fire Keeper may not be able to see her beauty, but she’s a welcoming NPC to stumble across during your path through Lothric.

Locating in the Firelink Shrine, she can help you ‘heal’ Dark Sigils, and even is linked to one of the game’s endings ⁠— The End of Fire. While she shines bright in-game, Fire Keepers are actually “robbed of light,” serving as vessels for souls.

Fire Keeper in Dark Souls 3
Bandai Namco
The Fire Keeper is one of the big NPCs in Dark Souls 3.

Cosplayer Lindsay Elyse has managed to perfectly recreate the Fire Keeper in real life though. Her cosplay of the Dark Souls NPC has turned many heads.

Featuring the Keeper’s iconic headwear, Elyse’s cosplay has missed no detail. The deep black dress, covering her from neck-to-toe, is exquisitely lined with jewels.

She also did the arm coverings from scratch, leaving only her fingers exposed to the light ⁠— just like the Keepers in-game. Her cosplay is very true to the character, and looks magnificent.

Of course, she has plenty of uses for it. A Twitch streamer, Elyse actually used images of it to promote her stream where she was playing Dark Souls 3. Hopefully with a cosplay like this, she’d be gunning for The End of Fire ending.

It’d be a challenge to play Dark Souls in the cosplay ⁠— after all, she is completely blind while wearing it ⁠— but it’s still stunning to look at. The cosplayer described it as one of her “dream” cosplays, and she put the effort in to really make it just that.

Kakegurui cosplayer gambles big as Student Council President Kirari

Published: 11/Feb/2021 0:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Kakegurui Kiari cosplay
Instagram/pearlipink/MAPPA

A Kakegurui cosplayer has done a wonderful job at recreating the look of the series antagonist, Student Council President Kirari Momobami, and she looks ripped right from the anime.

Kakegurui is easily one of the most popular newer animes. The series mostly takes place in Hyakkaou Private Academy, a school with a whole caste system centered around gambling.

At the top of the food chain is Kirari Momobami. Despite her good looks and rather relaxed demeanor, she is a skilled gambler with a psychotic personality who always seems to have an ace up her sleeve.

Cosplayer pearlipink did a fantastic job at replicating the look of the anime villain, matching her airbrushed face, knotted hair, and icy cold lipstick.

Everything from Kirari’s school attire to even her pose seems on point with this cosplayer, who seems to very much be embodying the character.

Pearlipink also nailed the antagonist’s eyes, which have this eerie blue gaze. Definitely, the kind of poker face that will leave you guessing what she’s holding. Not the type of person you want to meet in a night out at the casino.

The cosplayer even posted a little makeup tutorial and listed all of the products she used to come up with her incredible look. Some of the items listed include NYX Born to Glow concealer, NYX Epic Ink Liner, and face paint for the lips and eyebrows.

If that wasn’t enough, pearlipink was also able to pull off the look of series star Yumeko Jabami with her lush black hair and a seductive smile that is bound to make unsuspecting victims put their chips in the middle.

It’s quite clear that she has a lot of talent as a cosplayer and does a fantastic job at bringing the anime to life.

Unfortunately, there is no sign that a third season of the anime is happening, despite its success. That said, should it ever return, we fully expect pearlipink to up the ante and showcase yet another cosplay featuring characters from the show.