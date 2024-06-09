All confirmed Operators in Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will follow the same structure as previous CoD titles, letting players choose their Operators to enter the battlefield with. Here is the full list of Operators present.

CoD’s customization has grown over the years, letting players pick their soldier to enter Warzone, multiplayer, or Zombies modes with. Black Ops 6 is no different, as players will have a diverse cast of misfits to choose from, with that roster surely growing as new seasons arrive.

Here are all the confirmed Operators in CoD Black Ops 6 so far.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Operators

Activision Operator Frank Woods

There will be 12 total Operators available when Black Ops 6 launches, with both new and familiar faces between the two factions. However, not all Operators featured in the Campaign will be available to play in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Rogue Black Ops Operators

Marshall

Yara

Bayan

Westpoint

Nazir

Ratcliff

Crimson One Operators

Alejo

Caine

Stone

Niran

Baily

Volta

Frank Woods, who will be featured in the Black Ops 6 Campaign, is not listed as one of the starter Operators, but those who purchase the Vault Edition of the game will get three new versions of Woods to use in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. It isn’t unknown whether these skins will also transfer to the new title.

In-store bundles and seasonal battle passes will offer various versions of these Operators, potentially expanding each roster with new names in the future. For now, only these 12 Operators have been announced for the official launch of Black Ops 6.

With the release of Black Ops 6 just a few months away, there is a lot of new content to discover. Be sure to check out what’s coming in the new Campaign, what maps will be featured, and what can be expected from this year’s edition of Zombies.