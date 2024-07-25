Baldur’s Gate 3 players convinced Helldivers 2 soldiers are “agents of the Absolute”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players claim they’ve spotted a connection to Helldivers 2 with a new mission type that sees players escorting a larva, one that’s giving BG3 players some flashbacks to mind flayers.

These two fandoms have come together thanks to a worm. Baldur’s Gate 3 players, already familiar with tadpoles that infect brains and make their hosts pawns of the Absolute, see similarities in Helldivers 2’s latest update.

The teaser for Helldivers 2’s Escalation of Freedom update showcases a new backpack with a crying larva.

BG3 fans took to the game’s Reddit forum, drawing parallels between the two games’ lore. The owner of the post asserted, in Lae’zel’s voice, “Tsk’va, the helldivers are agents of the Absolute.”

One cheeky player remarked, “I just know Lae’zel would have 3000 hours in this game.” Another added, “Lae’zel would be the person flamethrowing allies and then refusing to reinforce them if she feels they aren’t carrying their weight.”

One player came to Helldivers 2’s defense, explaining, “Uh, they’re capturing it for research purposes so they can be more effective at killing the bugs. They totally would drop a 500kg bomb on the Absolute.”

Considering that Helldivers 2 focuses on battling alien threats to reclaim human-colonized worlds, that statement seems spot-on.

Even in the original Reddit post from the Helldivers 2 subreddit, players weren’t completely sold on this worm backpack. They’re puzzled as to why players are tasked with collecting bugs instead of blasting them.

Despite the playful banter and wild speculation, both games are thriving. Baldur’s Gate 3 is gearing up for Patch 7, while Helldivers 2 fans eagerly await the Escalation of Freedom update.

It’s delightful to see the communities intersect, even if it’s just over an invertebrate connection. It seems worms can bring people together, or at least get them talking.