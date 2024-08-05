Black Ops 6 Zombies map Terminus: Everything we know

Terminus is one of the two launch maps for Black Ops 6 Zombies, so here is everything we know about it so far.

Announced back in Call of Duty Direct, there’ll be two new Zombies maps coming at launch – Liberty Falls and Terminus – as BO6 looks to bring back the round-based Zombies that fans know and love.

Between both maps, we already know more about Terminus than Liberty Falls, with a good look into what the map will bring and its unique setting. So, here’s everything we know about Terminus.

Terminus map location and story details

Terminus is set on a remote prison island in the Pacific Ocean. As already revealed back at CoD Direct 2024, the four playable characters will be: Elizabeth Grey, Gigori Weaver, Mac Carver, and Maya Aguinaldo.

According to the teasers, it looks like Grey, Weaver, Carver, and Aguinaldo will attempt to break out from Terminus prison, also named Black Cite. The four characters have had a role in the CoD Zombies storyline in the past, but this is the first time they will be playable.

From the showcase, Terminus looks to be quite the sizable map, with the crew fighting Zombies inside and outside the prison. It looks like there will even be a dock area that players will be able to go down to.

From the showcase trailer, we also see there is a massive cannon that sucks in zombies and shoots out a purple essence, but we don’t know how exactly it’ll work so far.

Other than that, we don’t know much about the story that comes with the map, but as CoD Next 2024 is coming up on August 28, there’s a good chance more will be shown off then.

Is Terminus a remake of an old map?

No, Terminus is a completely new map.

CoD does love their island maps, be it Mob of the Dead from Black Ops being set in Alcatraz Island or Rebirth Island in Warzone, but Terminus is looking to be a completely original map being set in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

So far, this is everything we know about Terminus, but as more details about Black Ops 6 come out at the Call of Duty Next event, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.