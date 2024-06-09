Black Ops 6 brings back iconic CoD loadout features & perks with a twist

Black Ops 6 is coming out swinging with their loadout options, bringing back Wildcards and some iconic perks to the series, but also putting a new twist on it that allows for a lot more flexibility.

MW2 and MW3 were departures from CoD’s traditional perk system, and, though MW3’s was a bit closer to what you’d expect from the series, it was also restricted in many ways by being tied to a certain piece of kit.

Ultimately, players settled into a select few sets of gloves, boots, and gear in the meta and ignored everything else. Black Ops 6 is looking to get back to broader perk selections and more impactful choices.

Considering this CoD entry is adding more freedom of movement via the “Omnimovement” system, it should come as no surprise that this game’s focus seems to be freedom and flexibility.

Perks will be divided up into 3 categories: Enforcer, Recon, and Strategist. Players will then get bonuses for taking a certain amount of perks in each tree call Combat Specialties.

For example, three Enforcer perks will net you a speed increase with each kill you get, as well as increased health regen speed.

While the perks themselves are more in line with older CoD games, the ways in which players are rewarded for which ones they take has changed substantially.

Wild cards are also back. Weapons will still only take 5 attachments, but wildcards will give them 8. There are a number of ways that wild cards could affect player loadouts, though we don’t know the other ones just yet.

Additionally, there’s one more big swap coming to the formula: Dedicated melee. Now, holding the melee button will bring out your dedicated melee weapon, letting players hold on to their secondary slot.

This makes melee an option players have to actively choose rather than one they hit in panic, but it also gives everyone the potential to be a melee menace without losing their pistol.

