Warzone Precision Airstrike trick is perfect for taking out tower campers - Dexerto

 Warzone Precision Airstrike trick is perfect for taking out tower campers
Call of Duty

Warzone Precision Airstrike trick is perfect for taking out tower campers

Published: 19/Jan/2021 14:03

by Jacob Hale
warzone airport tower precision airstrike
Activision

Warzone

If you still find yourself struggling to take out those pesky Airport Tower campers in Warzone, this Precision Airstrike trick will make your life much easier.

The tower at Airport is a haven for players that don’t quite have the ability to take on the game properly. We’ve all seen them, sitting up top in the control room with a sniper and their Most Wanted contract, not willing to take on a fair gunfight on the ground.

Technically, the only way up is the inside zipline, though you can fly a helicopter at it too and hope for the best, but both of these methods leave you exposed, and the tower camper will usually be prepared for it.

This trick, though, is bound to change how you approach it, and gives you the best chance of wiping them out.

Warzone airport tower camper
Activision
There’s only one way up the tower, making it perfect for campers.

For the most part, attempting to use airstrikes on tower campers is futile, as the roof keeps them so well protected — but not if you judge it right.

As you can see in the clip below from Rxelik_, there’s actually a real method that can make your precision airstrike much more likely to hit the enemies occupying the tower.

Rather than aiming it at the control room like most of us usually would, if you aim lower down the tower, the trajectory of the missiles actually falls straight into the room and, hopefully can take out at least one or two of the players in it.

How to aim precision airstrike against Airport Control Tower from r/CODWarzone

The best part about this is tower campers usually assume they’re safe when they see the warning screen of an incoming airstrike. Due to the roof above them, most tower campers won’t rush into hiding when it comes up, and will be left baffled when it ends up actually hitting them.

If this works out well, you could have a teammate hold the bottom floor, ready to zip up to clean up any kills or prevent any possible revives, though this could still be quite risky if a player or two are watching the zipline still.

Either way, this trick makes it much more likely to take out tower campers, so bear it in mind next time you need to pull someone out of there — just aim a little lower!

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War player hits first prestige without a single kill

Published: 19/Jan/2021 2:20

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War prestige icon
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

An extremely patient Call of Duty player has just reached first prestige in Black Ops Cold War, without ever dealing damage to their opponents.

The name of the game with Call of Duty has always been simple. Kill your opponents before they kill you. It’s the core principle for which every other system in the franchise has been built around.

While a majority of players stick to fundamentals and play the game as intended, there’s always some that veer from the path. As gamers are sinking their teeth into Black Ops Cold War, many have reached new heights with the innovative prestige system. Though one player has taken their time in reaching the very first prestige.

They’re not worrying about their KD. They don’t care for weapon camos or powerful attachments. They’re never trying to top the leaderboards. All this player cares about is ending each match with zero kills to their name.

Black Ops Cold War combat record
Reddit: Pilgore1
This player reached first prestige in Black Ops Cold War without a single kill to their name.

It took a full 37 hours of game time for Reddit user ‘Pilgore1’ to accomplish their goal. Without ever killing another player, they reached the first prestige over the course of 200 games.

Their highest killstreak throughout this effort was a whopping zero. This player literally never acquired a single-elimination, not even accidentally. Instead, they spent their time focusing on other aspects of the game.

Playing the objective and “clearing the sky,” were the key factors that gained this player XP over time. It clearly took longer than the typical prestige, but they still managed to make it happen.

Surprisingly, their overall record was positive despite the lack of slaying power. 102 wins to 83 losses was the final tally. They even had a career-best winning streak of seven games in a row, according to the player.

Comment from discussion Getting prestige a different way..

They used “all three LMGs” with a heavy focus on “vehicle damage” attachments. Moreover, the Engineer perk came in handy as did Cold Blooded. When the skies were clear of enemy streaks and it came time to focus on the objective, however, they simply “[threw their] body on there.”

There’s no telling what drove them to play Call of Duty in such a unique way. Though they still managed to enjoy the process. “I just find doing it fun,” they explained. “I also have a lot, maybe too much, patience, so that helps.”