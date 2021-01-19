Warzone Precision Airstrike trick is perfect for taking out tower campers - Dexerto

If you still find yourself struggling to take out those pesky Airport Tower campers in Warzone, this Precision Airstrike trick will make your life much easier.

The tower at Airport is a haven for players that don’t quite have the ability to take on the game properly. We’ve all seen them, sitting up top in the control room with a sniper and their Most Wanted contract, not willing to take on a fair gunfight on the ground.

Technically, the only way up is the inside zipline, though you can fly a helicopter at it too and hope for the best, but both of these methods leave you exposed, and the tower camper will usually be prepared for it.

This trick, though, is bound to change how you approach it, and gives you the best chance of wiping them out.

For the most part, attempting to use airstrikes on tower campers is futile, as the roof keeps them so well protected — but not if you judge it right.

As you can see in the clip below from Rxelik_, there’s actually a real method that can make your precision airstrike much more likely to hit the enemies occupying the tower.

Rather than aiming it at the control room like most of us usually would, if you aim lower down the tower, the trajectory of the missiles actually falls straight into the room and, hopefully can take out at least one or two of the players in it.

The best part about this is tower campers usually assume they’re safe when they see the warning screen of an incoming airstrike. Due to the roof above them, most tower campers won’t rush into hiding when it comes up, and will be left baffled when it ends up actually hitting them.

If this works out well, you could have a teammate hold the bottom floor, ready to zip up to clean up any kills or prevent any possible revives, though this could still be quite risky if a player or two are watching the zipline still.

Either way, this trick makes it much more likely to take out tower campers, so bear it in mind next time you need to pull someone out of there — just aim a little lower!