Warzone 2 finally announces solos playlist for Ashika island

Activision finally announced a Resurgence solos playlist for Ashika Island, and fans are ecstatic.

Warzone 2 received its first Resurgence map, Ashika Island, as part of the Season 2 update. Instead of the typical battle royale experience, players respawn in the Resurgence game mode until the latter stages of a match.

The original patch notes stated Ashika Island would be available for all squad sizes, quads, trios, duos, and solos. However, the new map only launched with quads, and players called out the developers for “lying.”

Activision responded by correcting and stating, “each of the four squad sizes for Resurgence will be in the playlist rotation at some point throughout Season 2.”

When does Ashika Island Solos come out?

Players will get their first taste of solos action on Ashika Island starting on Friday, February 24. Based on previous CoD updates, we expect the playlist to go live at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT.

Warzone 2 players blast squad size rotation system

Activision Ashika Island has quickly become a fan-favorite map.

Ashika Island is much smaller in scale than Al Mazrah, hosting 52 players, which is 13 squads of four in quads. With players respawning in four-person teams, taking out enemies can be a little too chaotic, especially if you are solo-queued.

Some community members believed the game mode and map would flow better in a solos format, and they finally got their wish. Activision confirmed a solo playlist is coming to Ashika Island on Friday, February 24.

The announcement comes with a catch, as the solo playlist is part of a rotation. Warzone used a map rotation with Rebirth Island, and community members bashed it for limiting their playtime on the beloved map.

Players reacted similarly this time, as one user responded, “literally just stop with this weekly sh** and give us every option all the time; it isn’t hard.”

A second community member added, “what about duos and trios? I don’t know when you all will learn these maps and modes need to have all of them.”

For now, players must log on when their preferred squad size is available because they only get it for a limited period.