Best SA-B 50 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The SA-B 50 is a lightweight marksman rifle in Warzone 2 that offers solid damage output paired with a huge amount of mobility, making it extremely powerful on Al Mazrah with meta loadout.

Finding a balance between maneuverability and damage output can be extremely difficult in Warzone 2, especially for long-range options.

Bulky weapons tend to perform best from a distance, but the sluggish movement they inflict on a player can be incredibly frustrating during intense gunfights.

Well, there is a weapon that offers both, and that’s the lightweight SA-B 50 marksman rifle which is perfect for anyone who loves to play aggressively.

Equipped with a solid amount of damage and unparalleled mobility, this rifle is definitely worth using in your matches with a top-tier loadout.

Best SA-B 50 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 18.5″ XRK Resonate

18.5″ XRK Resonate Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Ammunition: .308 High Velocity

.308 High Velocity Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

For starters, make sure to equip the 18.5″ XRK Resonate barrel and the .308 High-Velocity ammunition. These attachments significantly boost the gun’s bullet velocity, hip-fire accuracy, and overall recoil control, making it a threat at long-range. Not only that, but the barrel also suppresses the weapon’s fire which is important in Al Mazrah.

Following this, use the FSS OLE-V laser and the Schlager Match Grip for improved ADS time and sprint-to-fire speed. These add to the SA-B 50’s already impressive mobility and make it easy to snap onto your opponents from a distance.

Finally round off the loadout with the SP-X 80 6.6X for a top-tier scope that makes it simple to land all your shots on target.

Activison The SA-B 50 deals serious damage at medium to long range.

Best SA-B 50 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stim

As for perk packages, we decided to choose Weapon Specialist because it’s essential to have a second primary alongside the SA-B 50. Although can hold its own up close if absolutely necessary, it’s better to have Overkill on hand so you can wield a meta SMG.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more accurate with your throwables and launch them longer distances. On top of that, Spotter ensures it’s impossible to be caught off guard by enemy equipment, killstreaks, or field upgrades.

For the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

Finally round off the setup with a Grenade for flushing opponents out of cover and a Stim for an added boost of health when needed.

How to unlock the SA-B 50 in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the SA-B 50 in Warzone, you’ll need to reach level 13 with the SPR-208. This won’t take you long at all, but to speed up the process, we recommend jumping into MW2 multiplayer.

Best SA-B 50 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the SA-B 50 doesn’t fit your style of play, consider using the LM-S marksman rifle which offers less mobility but more accuracy at long range.

This makes it extremely effective at picking off opponents from afar, especially with a meta loadout that boosts its damage to the max.

That’s all for our SA-B 50 loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

