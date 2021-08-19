Best Marshal Warzone class loadout: Attachments, setup, perks

The Marshal handgun has arrived in Warzone Season 5 and while this weapon isn’t as reliable as an AR or SMG, it certainly packs a punch with the right attachments.

Season 5 of Warzone is well underway and players are getting stuck into all of the new content that Raven Software has been adding.

Whether it’s tearing up Verdansk with the TEC-9 SMG, or beaming down enemies from afar with the EM2 AR, there’s plenty of new weapons to master following the major update.

Primary guns aside, a new secondary has also been added to Cold War and Warzone in the form of the Marshal. This bulky break action pistol deals a serious amount of damage at close range, and with the right attachments, it can be top-tier alongside a versatile AR.

Advertisement

So, without further ado, let’s break down exactly what attachments and loadout you should be running with the newly added Marshal.

Best Marshal loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Barrel: 6.5″ Cut Down

6.5″ Cut Down Stock: Dual Wield

Dual Wield Optic: –

– Ammunition: –

Perks

Double Time

Ghost

Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat

Heartbeat Primary: Krig 6

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Marshal with the 6.5″ Cut Down for increased bullet velocity and effective damage range.

While the handgun will never be a weapon that can pick off enemies from afar, the boost in range will ensure it always does maximum damage in those close encounters.

Most importantly, remember to use the Duel Weild Stock attachment to significantly boost the gun’s damage at close range, as two Marshal will always be better than one in most cases.

Advertisement

Finally, it’s best to leave the other attachments slots unused as the incendiary ammo will decrease the initial damage of the Marshal and the optic will remove the ability to use Dual Wield.

How to unlock the Marshal in Warzone

Luckily, Raven Software has made unlocking the Marshal relatively easy in Warzone, so it shouldn’t take you too long to get your hands on the new weapon.

All you need to do is land one headshot with any handgun in 15 different games, these being in either Warzone or Cold War multiplayer.

To complete this challenge quickly, we recommend heading into Cold War as the matches are much quicker and it’s a lot easier to complete weapon challenges.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, that’s the best Marshal loadout in Warzone’s current meta. Don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty homepage for all the latest news, guides, and leaks.