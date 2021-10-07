Best quickscoping Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War class loadout: Attachments, Perk

Snipers are just as powerful as ever in Black Ops Cold War, though scoping in quickly can be improved by certain attachments. Here is the best quickscoping loadout you can use in Black Ops Cold War.

Earlier Call of Duty titles had very few attachments to speak of. Each category had a handful to pick from, though Black Ops Cold War’s Gunsmith comes with dozens of unique modifications for every weapon.

If you want a sniper built for holding down a location over time, you can do that. If you want a sniper just for quickscoping, you have that option as well thanks to the fine-tuning features.

Quickscoping has already come under fire due to just how powerful it can be in the right hands. If you’re looking to make the most out of your sniper but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s the best quickscoping loadout in Black Ops Cold War.

Best Pelington 703 loadout for quickscoping

Attachments

Muzzle: Stabilizer .308

Barrel: 26.5 Tiger Team

26.5 Tiger Team Magazine: 7 Rnd

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Best Pelington 703 setup for quickscoping

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ninja

Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

First and foremost, you have three snipers to pick from. While the LW3-Tundra is a solid option, the level one Pelington 703 is slightly better in almost every way. From speed to accuracy, this is the weapon you’ll need if quickscoping is on the agenda.

Unlike powerful Assault Rifle loadouts, you won’t actually need the Gunfighter Wildcard to make the most of the Pelington. Five attachments is plenty for this particular setup. Instead, run with Lawbreaker so that you can carry an MP5 secondary with you for close-range situations.

Firstly, the Stabilizer .308 Muzzle is ideal for sway control. While other Muzzles can further improve this stat, they come with heavy ADS speed tradeoffs, the last thing you want when building a quickscoping class.

Next up you’ll want the 26.5 Tiger Team Barrel. It’s the only Barrel that gives bonus damage without having any real downsides when it comes to quickly aiming down sights. When quickscoping, Sprint to Fire time is also vital. Therefore, the mobility offered by the Bruiser Grip is essential so you’re constantly on the move and difficult to hit.

Rounding out the attachments, the Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle is a given though it will take some grinding to unlock. For the fifth slot, you can choose between two key options. We’ve gone for the 7 Rnd Mag to improve the clip size among other things. Though you can replace this with a Steady Aim Laser if you prefer to hip fire.

Perks are free to mix and match, though Ghost should be a lock for the third slot. With this loadout, you’ll be aiming down sights in the blink of an eye and snapping to targets with ease.

If you’re looking for the best MP5 loadout to complement the Pelington, be sure to check our other weapon guides.